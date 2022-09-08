It had been decades since Jan and Harvey Hatridge visited the building once known as Nipher Junior High, but as they wandered the halls, the memories started flooding back.
There was the cafeteria where they shared their favorite Bit-O-Honey candy bars. There was the hallway in which an angry teacher had shoved a six-inch ruler between their shoulders to keep them apart, and the staircase beneath which the young couple stole secret smooches.
“We met when he was in eighth grade and I was in ninth and it was a big deal that we liked each other. The teachers and other kids called us stupid,” said Jan Hatridge. “Of course, now we’ve been married almost 52 years. We were ahead of the curve.”
Armed with a bag containing old grade cards, photographs and letters — hers from cheerleading, his from football — the Hatridges joined hundreds of other alumni and community members on Saturday, Sept. 3, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Nipher Middle School.
Previously known as Kirkwood High School and Nipher Junior High, the building at 700 S. Kirkwood Road has been through numerous reincarnations and renovations over the past century. Teachers, staff and students were on hand to share the history of the building, and visitors were invited to view student performances and enjoy a pancake breakfast.
“Since we started the school year, our kids have gotten involved and learned about the history of this building,” said Nipher Middle School Principal Laura Havener. “Some of our homerooms have been doing research and some classrooms have made door decorations. It’s been such a great experience.”
History of Nipher
What is now Nipher Middle School first opened on Sept. 5, 1922, as Kirkwood High School. Before its construction, secondary students attended school with elementary-age children in a four-room brick school building at Adams and Jefferson built in 1869. The new school was celebrated with a community parade through the streets of Kirkwood.
Marie Andel, of the Kirkwood High School class of 1952, attended high school in the current Nipher Middle School building, and would later become a beloved Kirkwood teacher herself. Andel is part of the organizing committee for the class of 1952’s 70th reunion next week, which will include a tour of the Nipher building.
“We had a girls’ gym and boys’ gym,” she said. “You had to take a shower and you came out in your little red shorts and white blouse and tennis shoes and sat on a number in the gym in alphabetical order. If you hadn’t taken a shower, you got a demerit. It was really funny.”
In 1929, a separate south building was added as a junior high for seventh and eighth grade students. The board of education named the building Nipher Junior High in honor of Francis E. Nipher, distinguished professor of physics at Washington University.
Now serving co-ed classes, Nipher Middle School’s gyms are presently known as the North Gym and the South Gym. The North Gym was previously used as an assembly hall, cafeteria and auditorium, and the annual Turkey Day football game was last hosted there in 1949.
Many who passed through as students remember the significance of the large red Nipher “N” on the tiled floor outside of the North Gym.
“We made sure when they renovated this building that they duplicated the ‘N’ exactly,” said former student Wallace Ward, who is currently a member of the Kirkwood City Council. “One of the things you learned here is that you didn’t step on that ‘N,’ because if the seniors saw you step on it, you were going to get it.”
In 1954, the Kirkwood School District started the process of integrating its schools following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Brown vs. Board of Education. Four African American teachers became the first to teach at Nipher Junior High. In the fall of 1955, the current Kirkwood High School building opened on West Essex, and Black students began attending school in their own district for the first time.
Also in 1955, a new grade configuration was implemented at Nipher Junior High, which began utilizing both the north and south buildings and served students in seventh through ninth grade.
In 1977, following reorganization and renovations throughout the district, the building was redubbed Nipher Middle School and began serving students in sixth through eighth grades. It is the oldest Kirkwood School District building still in use.
Ward, who helped organize the 100th anniversary celebration, praised the district for evolving with the times.
“Not long before I started school, this was a segregated building. Changing and managing that change well will keep us successful as a community,” he said. “Education is so foundational to the security of your culture. Keeping these buildings contemporary, functional and modernized so they can meet the needs of kids going forward is key.”
The Next Century
Nipher Middle School has received several rounds of renovations and additions thanks to bond issues over the years. The newest addition, made possible through the passage of Prop R in 2021, will allow for increased capacity with four new classrooms, an enclosed connection corridor to increase safety and security, and a conversion of existing space redesigned and dedicated for instrumental learning.
“For 100 years, students have been learning on this campus,” said Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich. “It’s been necessary for the building to grow, change and adapt. Each time there has been an addition or improvement, it was thanks to the support of our community.”
The project officially broke ground on Sept. 2. According to Principal Havener, students are already looking forward to the next 100 years of Nipher.
“We have a team working with the construction company to put a time capsule in the addition,” she said. “Right now, it’s still in the beginning phases where they’re brainstorming what’s going to go in it. It’s fun to see our kids engaged in our community and learning about something so close to home.”
