Nipher Middle School in the Kirkwood School District is the winner of the middle school division in the 15th annual Green Schools Quest competition.
For their six-month project, Nipher students set out to improve existing outdoor learning spaces. The sixth and seventh grade homeroom classes of Courtney Karr, Kim Breckenridge, Mark Banaszak and Dan Brady collaborated. The final project — “A Year of Growth: Implementing Sustainability Through Homeroom Classes” — involved four related areas of focus: chickens, vegetable gardens, a pollinator garden and bees.
Work began with fundraising efforts to build an expanded chicken enclosure and purchase new beehives. With the funds collected, the team installed low tunnels over raised beds to extend the growing season of vegetable crops and cleaned seeds of native plants before performing a seed stomp in the new pollinator garden.
Nipher will receive a trophy and a $300 prize for continued sustainability efforts at the school.
The competition is coordinated by the U.S. Green Building Council-Missouri Gateway Chapter and challenges schools to devise and implement the most creative, effective and no or low-cost sustainable practices.