Nine Lustron homes in Webster Groves have been officially designated as historic landmarks in the city.
The properties, which were given approval for the designation at Tuesday’s city council meeting, include three homes in the 100 block of Eldridge Avenue, two homes in the 300 block of Hazel Avenue, one home in the 600 block of Fair Oaks Avenue, one home in the 400 block of South Maple Avenue, one home in the 200 block of West Old Watson Road and one home in the 600 block of Plateau Avenue.
Webster Groves’ Historic Preservation Commission originally requested that 12 Lustron properties be designated by the city as historic landmarks. City council members considered the request during a public hearing on Feb. 7. Since that time, three Lustron homes — one in the 100 block of Eldridge Avenue and two in the 200 block of Simmons Avenue — were removed from the list at the request of the owners.
At one time, Webster Groves boasted 21 of the 1940s, post-war homes —totaling more than any city in St. Louis County. But that number has since dwindled to 13, one of which is located in the 500 block of Ridge Avenue and was designated as a historic landmark in 1986.