Following several dropouts, only five candidates remain of the nine who originally applied for a seat on the Webster Groves School District Board of Education.
Justin Hauke, Tara Scheer, Jo Doll, Courtney Schaefer and Grace Lee continue to vie for three open seats in the April 4 election. David Addison, Jessica Dewes, Tiffany Albrecht and Eric Minute have withdrawn their applications.
Scheer and Doll are incumbent candidates. Hauke and Schaefer ran for school board in 2022. Schaefer is a licensed clinical social worker. Lee served as the principal of Hixson Middle School in the Webster Groves School District from 2017 to 2020.
The League of Women Voters is sponsoring a candidate forum on Thursday, March 30, 7 to 8:30 p.m., at Hixson Middle School, 630 S. Elm Ave.
To learn more about the candidates, visit webster.k12.mo.us/Page/23938.