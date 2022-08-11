Keefer, Nila Christine, of Webster Groves, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly on June 3, 2022.
She was born on Dec. 1, 1968, in Kansas City, Missouri, to William and Christine Keefer.
She is survived by her father, William Noel Keefer II; sister, Rebecca Keefer (Cary Corbett); brother, William Noel Keefer III; sister, Corinne Costello (Danny); brother, Christopher Keefer; and sister, Catelyn Davis (Stephen).
Nila was a loving and devoted aunt to Madeline Christine Keefer (mother, Katie Hunter), Tylar Carr, Daniel and Keefer Costello, and Sloan and Oakley Davis.
Nila was preceded in death by her mother, E. Christine Keefer; and her step-mother, Christine W. Keefer.
A private Celebration of Life will be held for Nila on Aug. 25 for family and close friends. Family is requesting that donations be made to Stray Rescue of St. Louis in lieu of flowers.