Concordia Lutheran Church in Kirkwood, 505 S. Kirkwood Road, is seeking volunteers for a special evening on Friday, Feb. 10.
“Night to Shine” is a prom for those with special needs who are age 14 and older. The evening includes a glam squad, red carpet entrance, dinner, respite room for family members and caregivers, dancing, a crowning for all prom kings and queens, and more.
As the event is offered at no cost to participants, Night To Shine relies on the generosity of volunteers. For this year, at least 300 volunteers are being sought to host over 130 honored guests and their caregivers. Donations are also welcome.
The event is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation and will be hosted at churches throughout the world on Feb. 10, including Concordia Lutheran Church in Kirkwood. For more information visit: NighttoShineKirkwood.com.