The Kirkwood School District was recently ranked as the number two “Best School District in Missouri” by www.Niche.com, which ranks and announces its “Best of Schools” list every August to kick off the upcoming school year.
The Kirkwood School District was also recognized in several other categories used by Niche.com, including:
• Ranked number 69 of 10,742 “Best School Districts in America”
• Ranked as the number 2 “Best Place to Teach in Missouri”
• Ranked as the number 2 “District with the Best Teachers in Missouri”
• Ranked as number 2 “Best School District for Athletes in Missouri”
www.Niche.com analyzes dozens of public data sets and millions of reviews, along with test scores, college data and information from the U.S. Department of Education to produce comprehensive rankings, report cards and profiles for every K-12 school, college and neighborhood in the U.S.