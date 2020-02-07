In reply to Dennis Hannon’s article of Jan 24, 2020, about the proposed development of the UMB Bank site on Kirkwood Road:
PGAV argues that “a development of this density in such a central location in Downtown Kirkwood has the potential to dramatically change the look and feel of this more auto-centric portion of the downtown.”
That’s exactly why there is so much opposition to this proposal.
Developers are eager to seize on any “opportunities” to “squeeze a bit more economic juice” out of Kirkwood’s commercial district, but all their building and squeezing negatively impacts the ambiance of Kirkwood.
Dramatic changes toward more density and commercial activity make life in Kirkwood more congested and tense.
What perks or promises must developers be offering to persuade P&Z and city council to approve so much development and construction that is steadily overtaking Kirkwood?
Kirkwood