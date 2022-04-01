In addition to choosing a new mayor, plus city council and school board members, Webster Groves residents will also be voting on two propositions when they head to the polls on April 5.
Prop U is a local use tax that would apply to out-of-state purchases. Prop W would create an advisory board to study the city’s charter.
Prop U
Prop U asks residents to decide whether to approve a 1.5% local use tax on the purchase of goods by Webster Groves residents from out-of-state vendors that do not collect the local sales tax. The use tax is applied to the same products that would be subject to the sales tax if the products were sold locally.
City officials want to make it clear that this is not an additional sales tax and will not impact the city’s local sales tax rate. The use tax applies only to the purchase of items from out-of-state vendors. It is never applied to an item purchased locally at a Webster Groves business and vice-versa.
“Prop U will place a use tax on the purchase of items online that do not normally have the sales tax applied. You are going to pay either the sales tax or the use tax on an item that you buy — not both,” explained Jennifer Starkey, director of public affairs and engagement for the city of Webster Groves. “Service items, such as your Netflix and Hulu memberships do not apply, but if you were to order tangible goods like a set of curtains or a couch from an out-of-state online store like Wayfair.com, it would apply to that.”
Starkey also wants residents to know that Prop U is different from the April 2021 Prop 1 ballot issue in Webster Groves that failed by a mere 13 votes. Prop 1 asked voters to impose the city’s local sales tax on out-of-state online purchases that exceeded $2,000 over the course of a year.
“Prop U is drastically different from the Prop 1 ballot issue,” Starkey said. “That involved self reporting and that was a lot to ask of individuals. Webster Groves residents will not need to file receipts and paperwork to pay the local use tax. If local sales taxes are not already being collected, the use tax will be collected at the time of sale, just like the local sales taxes.
“As other municipalities have pointed out, delivery trucks navigate our city streets and city resources are spent investigating missing packages, but we aren’t receiving funds to compensate for that work,” she added.
Starkey said as online shopping has become more prevalent, so has Webster Groves’ need to implement a use tax, which is already in place in several neighboring municipalities and on the ballot in others this April.
“Webster Groves does not currently have a use tax in place, which also puts our businesses at a competitive disadvantage as out-of-state vendors can sell within Webster Groves without adding taxes, while local businesses must assess the local sales tax,” she said.
Starkey added that the pandemic has changed the way people shop.
“People do more business online, however, they continue to use city services as they did before so the city is losing out on that money due to changes in consumer behavior,” she said. “An online use tax has already passed in Missouri, so the days of completely tax-free online purchases are already over. It is on the ballot for St. Louis County as well. This 1.5% use tax is a small tax that can make a huge difference for the city of Webster Groves.”
The city estimates that if passed, Prop U would generate between $250,000 and $500,000 per year, and that those funds would be used to provide public services in Webster Groves. The money can be used for police services, fire protection, street and sidewalk maintenance, outdoor recreation opportunities and other services.
Starkey said when the city recently completed its five-year budget forecast, departments were asked to look at making roughly $750,000 in cuts over a three-year period.
“If we are able to get $500,000 per year (from the use tax), that could help take care of those cuts that departments are potentially facing,” she said. “If the use tax passes, that money could provide for police and fire, and public works and the services that people have come to expect in the city of Webster Groves.”
If Prop U is approved, Webster Groves would join more than 200 other municipalities with a local use tax including Kirkwood, Glendale, Rock Hill, Brentwood, Clayton, Crestwood and others. Residents in Shrewsbury, Oakland and St. Louis County will also vote on a local use tax in the April 5 election.
City officials contend that should Prop U fail, local brick-and-mortar stores will continue to be at a disadvantage and the city will miss out on funding to maintain the city’s current level of services.
Prop W
Webster Groves will also vote on Prop W on the April 5 ballot, which asks residents to decide whether to create a Charter Review Advisory Board that will make recommendations to the city council to revise and amend the city charter.
The proposition was initially listed as Prop C after the council voted in January to place it on the ballot, but changed to Prop W so as not to be confused with Prop C that’s on the ballot for St. Louis County.
Adopted in 1954, Webster Groves’ charter is essentially the rules of the city. It outlines the form of government (council-manager), the roles of the elected officials and their lengths of terms and pay, and more.
“The charter is essentially the constitution of Webster Groves,” Starkey said. “It’s our city’s rules, it’s how we govern and how the responsibilities are divided.”
If Prop W passes, the council will then appoint nine residents to a Charter Advisory Board, which will then examine and study the charter. Should the board have suggestions for changes, those suggestions will then go to the city council. The council will then go to residents, Starkey explained, noting the advisory board cannot implement changes on its own.
The advisory board can make any recommendations it agrees on. Those could be as minor as a pay increase for city council members or as major as creating a ward system for the city.
“The advisory board is going to make their recommendations to the council and if the council agrees with those, then it will go to a public vote,” Starkey said.
If residents vote no on Prop W, the council will submit the same question to voters in 2026 or 2030 in conjunction with the mayoral election in those years. The city council is free to appoint a Charter Advisory Board at any time and specific amendments to the charter can also be proposed at any time, but amendments must be voted on by the council and then sent to the ballot for a vote by residents.