Melissa Rainey, a popular Webster Groves High School teacher, is back in the classroom following public outcry in response to her indefinite suspension, according to her husband.
“Ms. Rainey is back at school this morning,” Josh Rainey wrote on the Webster Groves Community Connect Facebook page on Monday, Dec. 13. “I wouldn’t consider the matter of her suspension resolved (my opinion). However, Ms. Rainey is ecstatic to be back in the classroom to work on getting the kids back on track.”
Parents of students in Melissa Rainey’s English class were notified via email that as of Monday, Nov. 22, she would be “out of the classroom for an indefinite period of time.” The email, signed by Webster Groves High School Principal Matt Irvin, said a qualified substitute would provide instruction to students in the meantime. No additional information was provided.
Students surmised the suspension was in response to a Turkey Day Spirit Week activity on Friday, Nov. 19, in which high school seniors left class 10 minutes early to dance in the courtyard. Melissa Rainey allegedly supplied the music out of her classroom window. Students arrived to class the following Monday to find their teacher replaced with a substitute and little information as to why.
The Webster Groves School District declined to comment on Rainey’s suspension, noting that the district does not comment on confidential personnel matters.
The community was quick to defend Melissa Rainey, demanding transparency from district administration and claiming the punishment did not fit the crime. A petition on Change.org started by one of Melissa Rainey’s students garnered over 1,000 signatures.
On Thursday, Dec. 9, 30-40 students staged a walkout during school hours in protest of Melissa Rainey’s suspension.
Numerous students and parents also spoke at a Dec. 9 board of education meeting, urging the school district to allow the popular teacher to return. Many called Melissa Rainey “a safe space” and praised her for working to support students’ mental health. Several speakers questioned whether the substitute replacing Melissa Rainey was qualified to teach her classes, at least one of which is for college credit. Melissa Rainey has worked at Webster Groves High School for 16 years.
“Please listen to these students’ statements. This is a beloved teacher with years of experience,” said Natalie Teague, a parent of two students at the high school. “She’s working to meet their basic mental health needs. Her work is complicated, nuanced and challenging. We need leadership at the high school. We need you as board members to understand this and we need you to support teachers like Ms. Rainey.”
Josh Rainey also spoke at the Dec. 9 meeting, where he suggested that his wife’s suspension was punishment for past disagreements she’s had with district administrators.