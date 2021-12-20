The Webster Groves School District is standing firm in continuing to require masks and quarantines in schools following a lawsuit in Cole County, Missouri.
In Shannon Robinson, et al. v. the Missouri Dept. of Health and Senior Services, a Cole County circuit judge on Nov. 22 ruled that only elected officials have the authority to enact health orders, including mask mandates and quarantines. St. Louis County rescinded its mask mandate on Dec. 9 in response.
While schools were not specifically mentioned in the ruling, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sent a letter to public school districts demanding administrators remove mask mandates and quarantine orders.
Webster Groves School District Superintendent John Simpson said legal counsel for many Missouri school districts, including that of Webster Groves, have issued opinions that public school districts are not included in the ruling, as their health mandates were approved by an elected board of education.
The Missouri School Boards’ Association also issued a release pointing to numerous Missouri statutes and a Missouri Supreme Court ruling granting districts the ability to install reasonable measures to protect students from communicable diseases.
“The attorney general has the opinion that school districts are not allowed to require masks or enforce quarantine, but it all comes down to the legal statutes and laws,” said Simpson. “It’s the opinion of a number of attorneys that it’s not something that has to be enforced at this time. There’s going to continue to be discussion and debate.”
At the Dec. 9 board of education meeting, Simpson said recent survey results revealed that about 75% of parents, faculty and staff would like to see the district’s current mitigation strategies continue. While the district will continue listening to stakeholders and relying on data related to the coronavirus, he said the district’s current mask and quarantine policies will not be changed at this time.
Public speakers at the meeting were split, with some parents requesting the mask mandate be lifted, while other parents and several students asked for it to remain in place.
Camille Luna said she “can’t wrap her mind around” why the school board believes the Cole County ruling does not forbid mask mandates and quarantining in public schools.
“These masks are useless. Our kids are suffering. Surveys are nice and great, but those parents are anxious. Anxiety makes you not think rationally,” said Luna. “We have to go by the facts, the data, and the kids have to come first. The main fact is that kids are not at risk. They need to live healthy, happy lives at school and not be involved with adults’ nonsense. This is over. We’re done with COVID.”
Webster Groves High School senior Izzy Gunning expressed the opposite sentiment, asking the school board to keep masking requirements in place.
“I think I speak for a lot of students when I say that going maskless, seeing carelessness dealing with COVID, sparks genuine fear and anxiety into my heart, often more than the virus itself,” said Gunning. “While yes, it affects younger people less, it still does affect us. I don’t think it should be a contest.”
In contrast to Webster, the Kirkwood School District announced it is going in a different direction. Following a vote at a school board meeting on Dec. 13, secondary school students in the Kirkwood School District will return from winter break to a mask-recommended, but optional, environment on Jan. 5. Elementary students will follow on Jan. 18 to allow for more time for students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.