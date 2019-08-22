The Webster Groves Police Department is warning parents and children about a suspicious incident after a man in a white van followed a Bristol Elementary School student on the way home from school Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the incident happened around 3:15 p.m. on Aug. 20, when the student noticed a vehicle following him, police said.
The vehicle, possibly a Ford Econoline and described as a white commercial van with damage to the front bumper and no rear windows, was parked behind businesses in the 100 block of West Lockwood near the Bristol Elementary School playground, police said.
After school let out, the student and three friends walked east on Lockwood Avenue, stopped briefly at a business and then parted ways. At the intersection of South Maple and Cedar Avenue, the student noticed the white van following him, police said. He believed it to be the same van he had seen in the parking lot.
The man did not attempt to lure or force the student into the vehicle, but said: “I know your mom and I’m supposed to take you home.”
The driver knew the student’s home address, but the student didn’t recognize him and the man fled. The van was last seen traveling west on East Cedar Avenue.
The driver is described as a white man with medium-length red hair and a dark tattoo on his face, possibly a star with dots around it near his right eye, the student told police. The man was wearing a black and white shirt and spoke with an odd accent that could be described as a “drawl.”
The Webster Groves School District posted a letter to parents on its Facebook page to alert them of the incident and encourage them to talk with their child about not speaking to strangers. The district also said school administrators would be reminding students about safe practices when walking home, and that police would have extra officers around the district’s elementary schools at dismissal time on Wednesday and Thursday.
Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to call (314) 645-3000.