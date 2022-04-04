Members of the Warson Woods Board of Aldermen recently wished a fond farewell to Mayor Larry Howe, who is retiring after 24 years of public service. His successor, Sean Fitzgerald, is running unopposed in the April 5 municipal election.
At a board of aldermen meeting on March 15, Howe received accolades from several coworkers on the board. Howe’s son, Andrew Howe, made a surprise appearance with family in tow to congratulate his father on his accomplishments.
In a lengthy speech, Andrew Howe drew attention to numerous achievements by the board of aldermen in the last 24 years, many of which occurred in the 12 years his father served as mayor. Topping his list were the birth of the annual fall festival, the renovation of Royal Oaks Park, the purchase of St. Matthew’s Church, a well-fostered relationship with the Metropolitan Sewer District and fair stewardship of taxpayer dollars. He also praised the growth of city revenue and assets during his father’s tenure.
“Dad, I have had the pleasure of hearing you tell me how proud you are of me over the course of life’s milestones,” said Andrew Howe. “Tonight, I want to tell you that this city is proud of you as their alderman and mayor, and I am so proud to be your son.”
Mayor Howe thanked his family and fellow aldermen for their kind words, attributing much of his success to his compatriots.
“It’s a team effort. In the time I’ve been up here, we’ve had a wonderful group of people,” he said. “Everybody brings something different to the table. We did always lead with a commitment to do what was, in our opinion, the best for the city.
“It has been a pleasure improving upon the history of our neighborhood and to have played a small part in continuing its legacy as a wonderful place to live and raise children,” he continued.
Also praised at the meeting were George Bruenning and Mike Dell’Orco, who are retiring from the Warson Woods Board of Aldermen after 18 and 15 years of service, respectively. Bruenning’s Ward 3 position will be succeeded by Lara Lee, who is running unopposed in the April 5 election. Rob Hurtt, also running unopposed, will take over Dell’Orco’s Ward 4 position.