Two men have been charged with murder following a shooting Friday night at a Rock Hill apartment complex that left a Hazelwood man dead.
Rock Hill police found Ashland Tate, 35, laying on the ground in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound when they responded to a call in the 1000 block of Raritan Drive at about 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2. Raritan is located off of Manchester Road near Theiss Plating and Woodard Cleaning & Restoration, about a quarter mile from the intersection of Manchester and McKnight Road.
Tate was taken to the hospital, where he died hours later, according to the St. Louis County Police Department, which took over the investigation at the request of the Rock Hill Police Department.
Rayshaun McDonald, 25, who lives in an apartment on Raritan Drive, and Themon Ryan, 32, of Merryfield Circle in St. Charles, were charged Saturday, Aug. 3, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to the St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. They are being held on $75,000 bond.
At the scene, police found McDonald next to Tate’s body, and Ryan sitting in a nearby Ford Escape, according to Tracy Panus, media relations officer for the St. Louis County Police Department.
Police found a 9 mm shell casing in the car along with a blood stain and evidence of a gunshot through the front passenger seat. Police connected the Ford Escape to Ryan. Police also found a 9 mm gun in McDonald’s nearby apartment.
It appears the suspects and the victim were known to each other, according to Officer Panus. McDonald and Ryan do not appear to have any prior criminal history.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).