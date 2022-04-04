Waste Connections will not have to pay for missed collection dates in February, following a motion at the Des Peres Board of Aldermen meeting on March 28. The city will not seek reimbursement in the amount of $16,125 from the trash hauling company.
At the meeting, representatives from the company explained to the board that February ice storms caused employee shortages. In addition, COVID-19 supply chain issues impacted the company’s ability to obtain truck parts and outside repair.
Going forward, Waste Connections said it would suspend payment for yard waste customers for the month of April, secure temporary drivers from other Waste Connections companies to help catch up and rent trucks to help with fleet reliability.
“We will issue credits for those who pay for the service and will not charge for yard waste collection until we are able to provide the consistency you are used to,” a representative from Waste Connection said.
Alderman Jim Kleinschmidt said imposing “liquidated damages” would be detrimental to the city’s relationship with Waste Connections.