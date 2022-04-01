Two three-year terms and a single one-year term on the Webster Groves School District Board of Education are up for grabs this election.
Candidates for the three-year term are, in ballot order: Justin Hauke, Brian Middendorf, Alex Kahn, Allen Todd and Robert (Bob) E. Dorries, Jr.
Candidates for the one-year term are Tara Scheer, Barbara Strang and Courtney Schaefer.
Justin Hauke
A resident of Webster Groves for over 10 years, Justin Hauke is a single father of two daughters at Clark Elementary School. He formerly served as the treasurer and president of the Webster Groves Public Library, and currently serves as a board-appointed member of the Webster Groves School District’s Finance Advisory Committee. For the past 15 years, he has served as vice president at Robert W. Baird & Co.
As a candidate for school board, Hauke’s priorities are improving test scores and district rankings, closing racial achievement gaps, uniting the community and improving staff retention.
Brian Middendorf
Brian Middendorf lives in Warson Woods. In the fall, his four children will be enrolled in three different Webster schools. A St. Louis native, Middendorf joined the U.S. Marine Corps after high school, in which he served for four years. Middendorf works for a supply chain services distribution company.
Middendorf’s platform includes strengthening school communication, increasing transparency for parents and focusing on core subjects and skills in the classroom.
Alex Kahn
Incumbent Alex Kahn is finishing up his first three-year term on the Webster Groves School Board, through which he served on the Strategic Planning Committee, Equity in Action Committee, Special School District Governance Board, Staff and Administration Committee and the Legislative Advocacy Committee. Prior to his service on the board, Kahn helped create and served on the Peter and Paul Community Services Junior Board, which helps those facing homelessness. He is father to a second grader at Edgar Road Elementary School. He works at Nestle Purina in a sales and marketing role.
Kahn is seeking reelection to bring together the presently divisive school community and to continue Webster’s legacy of academic excellence.
Allen Todd
Also an incumbent, Allen Todd lives in Webster Groves with his two children who attend Bristol Elementary School. Prior to his election to the school board in 2020, he served as chair of the district’s Finance Advisory Committee, was a member of the Legislative Advocacy Committee and spent two years as president of the Parent Teacher Organization at the Walter Ambrose Family Center. He also serves on the board of directors of Non-Profit Missouri as the secretary/treasurer. He is the director of partnerships and initiatives for Health Literacy Media and has spent more than 20 years working in non-profit, governmental and public policy settings.
Todd’s platform includes creating a culture that allows every student to achieve their highest potential and prepare for the future.
Robert (Bob) E. Dorries, Jr.
A resident of Webster Groves, Bob Dorries Jr. is the band director and performing arts department chairperson at McKinley Classical Leadership Academy High School and Middle School in the St. Louis Public School District. He is a member of the American Federation of Teachers Union, St. Louis — Local 420, where for the past six years he has served as the McKinley building steward. He is also serving a three-year term as regional vice president on the Missouri American Federation of Teachers Executive Board. He formerly served a two-year term as an alderman for the city of Moline Acres, and previously worked at both Avery and Clark elementary schools in the Webster Groves School District as a site manager.
Though he has no children in the district, Dorries said he would bring a unique set of skills and viewpoints to the current school board. His priorities are increased transparency and financial responsibility.
Tara Scheer
An almost lifelong resident of Webster Groves, Tara Scheer is a graduate of the Webster Groves School District. Her two children attend Hixson Middle School and Bristol Elementary. Her professional background is in strategic planning and market research, most recently at Enterprise Holdings, where she collaborated with executives to develop growth and organizational strategies and develop innovative solutions.
In 2020, she left her career to support her children’s virtual learning. She continues to serve as a room parent and participates on several Parent Teacher Organization committees, as well as other parent groups within the district.
Scheer’s platform includes actively supporting kids, teachers and schools, and using her professional skills to help the district as it embarks on the strategic planning process.
Barbara Strang
Barbara Strang, a 22-year resident of Webster Groves, has an adult daughter who attended school in the district. A former elementary and secondary school teacher, Strang is currently a teacher of adult professionals. She is a project management professional and process improvement engineer, having served as a board member for the St. Louis chapter of the Project Management Institute, where she managed projects for six different industries. She has directed, acted and served as a board member for the Theater Guild of Webster Groves, and volunteers at the Animal Protective Association.
Strang’s platform is reversing the slide of test scores and district rankings, increasing district transparency and ensuring students receive a five-star education.
Courtney Schaefer
Courtney Schaefer lives in Webster Groves. She is a licensed clinical social worker. Her private practice, Family & Play, LLC, sees children, youth and families. She was formerly a Special School District social worker for the Jennings School District for over six years. She boasts over 30 years of experience working in and around public schools, including a brief time as a substitute teacher for the Webster Groves School District.
Schaefer is focused on inclusion for those with learning differences and neurodiversity, mental health, educational equity and breaking the school-to-prison pipeline.