Kirkwood residents will choose three out of four candidates for city council in the April 5 municipal election. They are, in ballot order: Wallace Ward, Mark Zimmer, Paul Ward and Nancy Luetzow. Council terms are for four years.
Wallace Ward
Incumbent Wallace Ward, 300 Altus Place, is running for a second term on city council. Presently retired, he boasts a lengthy history of public service including a decade on the Kirkwood School District Board of Education and service on the Park Board, Budget and Finance Committee, and the Kirkwood Arts Foundation. He has also served on the boards of the Kirkwood Area Every Child Promise Foundation and Stages St. Louis.
Wallace Ward’s priorities are street repair and maintenance, water systems repair/replacement, commercial revenue enhancement and employee recruitment and retention.
Mark Zimmer
Also an incumbent, Mark Zimmer, 1245 Missouri Ave., is running for his second full term on the Kirkwood City Council. Zimmer is a senior contracts manager for Express Scripts and has lived in Kirkwood for 30 years. He has over three decades of business and management experience, has volunteered for the Kirkwood School District and is a current volunteer at Concordia Lutheran Church. He formerly served as the vice chair of the Kirkwood Citizen Finance Committee.
Zimmer’s priorities are representing all citizens, maintaining fiscal responsibility and stability for the city of Kirkwood, supporting excellent city services and keeping the council honest, efficient and transparent.
Paul Ward
Paul Ward, 310 New York Street, formerly served on the Kirkwood Council from 2000 to 2004, from 2008 to 2010, and again from 2014 to 2018. He has lived in Kirkwood for 59 years and works as a carpenter and installer. He is the younger brother of Wallace Ward.
A graduate of Kirkwood High School, he has served as a board member for the St. Louis Mayor Harmon Association, United Cerebral Palsy Heartland, SSM St. Clair Health Center Advisory and the Missouri Municipal League. He also boasts service on the Kirkwood Human Rights Commission, the Kirkwood TIF Commission, the Kirkwood Planning and Zoning Commission, the Kirkwood School District Strategic Planning Committee and the 100 Black Men Metropolitan St. Louis.
If elected, Paul Ward plans to develop a plan for housing multi-family, continue to work on economic stability and growth through budgetary oversight, and advance a program to modernize infrastructure in Kirkwood including water, bridges and roads.
Nancy Luetzow
Nancy Luetzow, 1208 DuBois Court, is a former member of the Kirkwood City Council, having served from 2012 to 2020, serving as deputy mayor for the last two of those years. She has been on the Kirkwood Landmarks Commission since last year and formerly served on the Kirkwood Planning and Zoning Commission from 2009 to 2012.
She has previously served in the roles of board member and secretary for the Missouri University Extension of the St. Louis County Council. Luetzow, who has lived in Kirkwood for 30 years, is retired. She is a member and former co-chair of 50 Trees and a board member of the Historic Kirkwood Train Station Foundation.
Luetzow’s main platforms include the prudent investment of tax dollars, public safety and infrastructure, protecting neighborhoods and historic buildings, supporting local businesses and supporting citizen involvement in city matters.