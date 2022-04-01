Webster Groves residents will go to the polls April 5 to choose three city council members from among six candidates.
Two incumbents, Pam Bliss and David Franklin, are seeking reelection to their council positions. The third available seat on the council is currently held by Laura Arnold, who is not seeking reelection for a council set in hopes of being elected mayor. Non-incumbent candidates are Emily Hixson Shepherd, John Eppers, Dawn Cole and Karen Beck. Candidates are listed in ballot order.
Emily Hixson Shepherd, 411 Oak Street, is seeking public office for the first time. The 47-year-old works as a business director at Washington University. She is married, has one child, and has been a resident of Webster Groves for eight years.
Hixson Shepherd said her involvement with city government began in early 2020 when the Old Webster Redevelopment Project, later called Douglass Hill, was announced. Her home on Oak Street is close to the proposed development site, and she became a leader in opposition the development.
If elected, Hixson Shepherd said her priorities will be to foster community engagement, support responsible development, and collaborate to find creative solutions to the issues that residents face now and into the future.
Pam Bliss, 511 Oakwood Ave., is seeking a second, four-year term on the Webster Groves City Council. A graphic designer and creative director for more than 35 years, Bliss is the owner of Bliss Collaborative. She and her family are longtime residents of Webster Groves.
Bliss, 58, is a member of the local chamber of commerce, Alliance for Interracial Dignity and the North Webster Neighborhood Coalition.
Bliss has been the council liaison for the plan commission, the Green Space Advisory Committee, the architectural review board and the library board. Her priorities are to balance the city’s budget while finding new ways to raise revenues through closer collaboration with the business community.
David Franklin, 223 E. Jackson Road, was elected to the city council in 2018. The 35-year-old attorney with the law firm Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard, P.C., is married and has spent 30-plus years living in Webster Groves. He worked as a judicial law clerk for the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, for four years.
Prior to his election to the council, Franklin, who was born and raised in Webster Groves, served on the Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Commission from 2013 to 2018. He was elected Jefferson Township Democratic Committeeman in 2020.
Franklin said the main issues of his campaign are to secure the financial stability of the city without raising taxes through investing in technology and city employees “to create a more efficient and effective government.”
John Eppers, 202 S. Forest Ave., moved to Webster Groves with his wife in 2012. The 55-year-old machinist is seeking public office for the first time. Eppers is married, has two adult children and has lived in Webster Groves for 10 years.
If elected, Eppers said he would like to restructure the city permit process, with one permit to include all work inspections.
His main priority, however, is to balance the city’s budget. “We have been in the deficit for too long,” he said. “I am running my campaign with this motto: ‘Unity for the community, together we can do this.’”
Dawn Cole, 403 Linum Lane, has worked in human resources for 25 years, seven of those years as human a resource specialist for the city of Webster Groves. Cole resigned from that position in March of last year.
Cole, 53, is married and has a daughter. She is employed in human resources at a non-profit. She moved to Webster Groves 20 years ago. Seeking public office for the first time, Cole has volunteer experience on two boards of directors, Canterbury Enterprises and for a professional government human resources group.
Cole said her experience working within city hall and her “people-oriented approach” could help move the city forward.
She said her priority is fiscal responsibility — balancing the budget and maintaining current city reserves.
Karen Beck, 151 Gray Ave., is retired from the Webster Groves Department of Public Works, where she worked from 1983 to 2021. In those 38 years, she worked indirectly with five city managers and directly with five directors of public works. She touts her experience with the city and said she has assisted thousands of residents, contractors and businesses with trash, recycling and yard waste services information, sewer lateral repairs, street signs and pavement issues, and utility information.
Beck, married with one child, is a 34-year resident of Webster Groves. She has the endorsement of the Professional Firefighters of Eastern Missouri IAFF Local 2665 and the Webster Groves Police Officers Association.
If elected, Beck said her priorities are to restore the city’s longterm fiscal stability, encourage better development in Webster Groves with community involvement, and update a strategic, longterm development plan.