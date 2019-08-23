Shrewsbury police are imploring residents to lock their vehicles and report suspicious activity immediately following a rash of vehicle break-ins earlier this week.
Residents in several areas reported their vehicles had been rifled through in the overnight hours between Wednesday night, Aug. 21, and Thursday morning, Aug. 22. Police said all of the vehicles had been left unlocked.
Police said in most instances nothing had been stolen from the vehicles, but loose change was taken in two cases. Police received the reports from residents on Lansdowne, Brunswick, Bluebird Meadow and St. Charles Place.
“There have been numerous incidents so far this summer of unlocked vehicles being rifled thru and items being stolen,” Shrewsbury Police Chief Lisa Vargas said. “Please lock your doors and secure your property. These crimes are occurring throughout the greater St. Louis area and are preventable if valuables are removed from vehicles and vehicles are securely locked.”
Webster Groves police officers stopped four people who were later determined to be rummaging through unlocked vehicles. Shrewsbury officers have since spoken to those suspects and determined they might be the same suspects in several incidents in Shrewsbury.
The suspects had a bicycle and a cell phone with no service in their possession that police believe do not belong to them. Anyone missing either item should contact Detective Land at the Shrewsbury Police Department.
While investigating these incidents, police learned that some residents had witnessed these crimes occur or seen suspicious people or activity in the area, but did not immediately report it to police.
“If you see anything suspicious ... don’t wait,” Vargas said. “Please call us immediately. If you see someone rifling through cars or pulling on door handles as they walk down the street, call 911.”
Anyone with information about this incident or any other incidents is asked to call the Shrewsbury Police Department at 314-645-3000.