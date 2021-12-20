The Shrewsbury Board of Aldermen is poised to place three tax increase measures before voters on April 5, 2022.
Prop A would raise the property tax rate to the maximum allowed rate of $1 per $100 of assessed valuation and could generate up to $905,000 annually.
Shrewsbury’s 2021 residential tax rate is 37.7 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. The proposed $1 operating tax rate ceiling would essentially restore the city’s property tax rates to historical levels, according to Interim City Administrator Elliot Brown. Prop A received a first reading on Dec. 14, and a final vote is set for Jan. 11.
Prop B would raise sales taxes in the city by a quarter cent and generate about $420,000 annually for fire operations. Monies from the tax would be held in a separate fire protection sales tax trust fund.
Board Member Elisa Reeves successfully requested that aldermen table discussion on Prop B until the Dec. 28 meeting, saying she didn’t feel like she had enough information.
Prop U would allow the city to collect sales tax on purchases made from out-of-state sellers at the same rate as the city sales tax and generate approximately $176,000 annually. A final vote is set for Jan. 11. The tax, already in place in many St. Louis County municipalities, is commonly called a use tax. Neighboring Webster Groves is expected to place that same tax on its April ballot.
Concerning the three tax-hike proposals in Shrewsbury, Brown said current revenue levels are not adequate to sustain the level of citywide and fire protection services that residents deserve and have come to expect.
“We have made budget cuts where we can without impacting city services, but we have come to a point where that is not feasible anymore as our reserves have dropped substantially,” he said.