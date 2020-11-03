Webster Groves police shut down West Lockwood Avenue in both directions early Tuesday morning, Nov. 3, after a driver was unable to get his semi-trailer over the Union Pacific train tracks on Cherry Avenue.
Vehicles must climb a hill as they approach the railroad tracks from either side of Cherry Avenue. The large Roadway Moving trailer became stuck on the tracks after turning onto Cherry from Lockwood. Officials with Union Pacific and Amtrak were able to stop trains in transit to the location.
A tow truck was on the scene, but the trailer had yet to be moved and Lockwood and Cherry remained closed to traffic at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.