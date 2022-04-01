Two candidates are running to represent Ward 3 in the city of Des Peres — Patrick Barrett and Kathleen McKean Gmelich.
Patrick Barrett
Patrick Barrett, 2522 Greenbriar Ridge Drive, was elected to the Des Peres Board of Aldermen in 2018. He has lived in Des Peres for 50 years and serves on several boards including Backstoppers, DeSmet High School, the St. Louis County Highway and Traffic Commission and the St. Louis Bank Advisory. Professionally, he serves as the president of BP Investments.
Barrett’s campaign platforms include keeping crime rates low, improving road conditions and managing commercial developments on Manchester Road.
“As my father, Ray Barrett, ran for mayor of Des Peres in the 1970’s to save Des Peres Park from commercial development, I wanted to continue his legacy of fighting for Des Peres to make it the premier community in St. Louis County,” said Barrett.
Kathleen McKean Gmelich
Kathleen McKean Gmelich, 12318 Ballas Estates Drive, previously served on the Des Peres Board of Aldermen as a Ward 1 representative from 1996 to 2017. She has lived in Des Peres for 34 years and boasts experience on the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission and the St. Gerard Majella School Board. She has three children and currently works as an attorney.
Gmelich’s priorities are city services with public safety at the forefront, fiscal responsibility — including upholding the city’s 0% residential property tax policy, enforcing commercial and residential code compliance, and keeping citizens involved.
“Aldermen should have the education and experience to navigate the authority — and the limits of that authority — inherent in discharging their duties,” she said. “I’ve consistently exhibited these qualities during my 20 years as an alderman, and I feel that the city could once again benefit from my service, especially during these pivotal times.”