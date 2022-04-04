Mayor Mark Becker announced at the Des Peres Board of Aldermen meeting on March 28 that neighboring city of Manchester intends to annex 7,000 St. Louis County residents living in an unincorporated area west of Barrett Station Road.
Becker said he was told of Manchester’s intent by the city’s mayor, Mike Clement.
Becker said he has received letters from the trustees at Barrett Springs and Barrett Grove subdivisions, located in the unincorporated area, requesting they be annexed into the city of Des Peres.
“I told Mayor Clement I would report to the board and get back to him,” Becker said.
The area targeted by Manchester is bordered on the east by Barrett Station Road, on the west by Glen Cagney Road, on the north by Manchester Road, and on the south by Carmen Road.
That area includes the Barrett Springs and Barrett Grove subdivisions, plus three greenhouses and nurseries, a commercial office building, self storage, a White Castle and the Missouri Department of Transportation sanitation facility.
Des Peres City Administrator Doug Harms said that if the city wants to annex these areas, it would have to submit a proposal to the state Boundary Commission by June 30.
To annex any area, the city has to file an annexation map with the St. Louis Boundary Commission every five years. In 2018, the city filed a letter of intent that included the unincorporated area now in question.
When filing the plan at that time, Harms said: “We want to protect future annexation plans by filing the map plan. Should an opportunity present itself, we would be prepared.”
Harms said there was no interest in annexing back in 2018 and there was no strong support from the annexation area for doing so.
By state law, the fire district would continue serving the area following an annexation.
“They keep the responsibility for providing fire protection,” Harms said. “The difference is instead of the homeowner paying for it, the city pays for it, which amounts to $1,200 a year per household. We also provide free trash, which costs us $235 per household.”
Because Des Peres does not have a property tax, the primary revenue generated from an annexation would come from the St. Louis County sales tax pool, which is roughly $165 per capita, according to Harms.
Annexing the Barrett Springs and Barrett Grove subdivisions, both wanted by Manchester, would cost the city roughly $31,000 per year, per subdivision, according to Harms.
“It doesn’t make sense financially and we don’t have time to do it between now and June 30,” Harms told the board.