Kirkwood School District students can attend classes without masks next semester, following a vote at the Dec. 13 board of education meeting.
According to the “Safe Return To School Plan” proposed by
Superintendent David Ulrich, middle and high school students will return after winter break on Jan. 5 to a “mask recommended” environment. Elementary students will be required to wear masks until Jan. 18, to allow for more time for parents to vaccinate their children.
“This is not somehow an acknowledgement that this pandemic is over. I know better than that,” said Ulrich. “However, I do believe it’s time to move to the next iteration. When you incorporate the new information, the effective vaccines and the fact that a vast majority of schools in the state of Missouri are successfully having school in a mask recommended environment, I think the time is now to move to it.”
Though Ulrich did not point to it as motivation, the change in the district’s mask policy comes just after Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sent letters to public schools across the state demanding they stop enforcing mask mandates and quarantine orders, following a Cole County judge’s ruling that only elected officials can enact health orders. The ruling did not include mention of public schools.
Schmitt’s interpretation has been challenged by the Missouri School Boards’ Association, which issued a release pointing to numerous state statutes giving public schools the right to make health decisions to protect students from communicable diseases.
Ulrich added that Kirkwood’s new masking policies do not affect busing, as transportation is federally mandated. As such, masks will still be required on school buses. Information will be provided to parents at a later date regarding how to switch their child to virtual learning if they wish to do so.
The district’s plan includes a “very conservative” threshold of 1.5% active positive cases. According to the “Safe Return To School Plan,” if a school building’s percentage of active positive cases on a seven-day cumulative basis is greater than 1.5% of the school’s total population, including both students and staff, masks will be required at that school for at least two weeks. Masking will continue until the percentage drops below 1.5%.
“I acknowledge what we’re doing is working. I acknowledge that each time we move on to a new iteration of the plan, we are moving away from something that was working,” said Ulrich. “If we try it and there is transmission and we need to go back to a mask required environment, then that’s what we will do.”
The board passed the plan with a 5-2 vote in favor, with Board Members Nikole Shurn and Jennifer Pangborn in the minority. The plan was met with sharp controversy on social media following the vote. Some, like Chris Kolb, were pleased by the decision to allow students to go maskless.
“I’m glad to see that children will have the opportunity to learn how to make and read facial expressions again, if only temporarily,” he said. “They’ve given up two years of their precious development. It will affect them for the rest of their lives.”
Others expressed frustration and some were shocked, saying the masks optional route puts students’ families unnecessarily at risk.
“Great timing, KSD. Just when students and staff are returning from family/group gatherings over the holidays and just when Omicron will be sweeping the nation,” Jennifer Loza said. “Not to mention we are still in the middle of a pandemic. Very disappointing,”
Unlike Kirkwood, the Webster Groves School District is continuing its current mask policy until further notice. Webster Superintendent John Simpson announced at a Dec. 9 board meeting that no changes are planned for the district’s mask or quarantine policies, though he expects discussion on legality will continue.