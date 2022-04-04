Residents of Bradford Square Condominiums, 1030 N. Harrison Ave. in Kirkwood, are concerned about an animal care facility being considered for an adjacent space.
Representatives from Kennelwood Pet Resorts, a local chain of dog boarding, grooming and training facilities, presented plans for a branch at 10936 Manchester Road before the Kirkwood Planning and Zoning Commission on March 2. The Kirkwood Kennelwood location would not offer overnight boarding, but would host “day camp” for dogs indoors.
While the facility itself is considered permitted use under Kirkwood’s zoning code, Kennelwood Pet Resorts must obtain a special use permit for its proposed outdoor dog yards. The company is proposing three dog yards that would accommodate up to two dogs each at a time.
According to Kirkwood City Planner Amy Lowry, representatives from Kennelwood conducted a noise study, concluding that even with a maximum six dogs barking outside at once, noise levels would be within permitted ranges.
The study did not quell concerns for several residents of neighboring Bradford Square Condominiums, who attended the planning and zoning commission meeting to speak against the project.
“I believe it will adversely affect my property values,” said Steve Dowd, a resident of Bradford Square. “In the sound study, they say barking for 15 minutes in an hour is acceptable. I don’t believe so. Would you want to have that much barking next to your home?”
Paula Savarino, president of the board at Bradford Square, said representatives from Kennelwood have been “more than gracious” in meeting with the board, explaining plans and answering questions. She admitted, however, that she has concerns that the facility would largely increase flooding due to runoff, which is already a problem at that intersection.
“We’ve lost cars because of the flooding. That has nothing to do with Kennelwood, but they need to know this too,” she said. “I’m here to let you know my concerns for Bradford Square. We need your help.”
Kennelwood Chief Development Officer Fiju Job said he has and will continue to work with the Bradford Square Homeowners Association to make this a proposal that is satisfactory to everyone.
“We are very excited about the possibility to better serve our clients in this community,” said Job. “Building relationships with neighbors has been and remains very important to us.”
A subcommittee was assigned to further review the special use permit application. The subcommittee on March 10 met with representatives from Kennelwood to tour the site. Several residents expressed their displeasure at the meeting with protest signs.
The subcommittee will present its findings to the Kirkwood Planning and Zoning Commission on April 6.