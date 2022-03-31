DECA

Kirkwood High School students competed in the annual Missouri DECA State Career Development Conference in Kansas City, Missouri, March 13-15. Of those competing, 19 were recognized as finalists and 11 either won or qualified for the international competition by earning the Missouri DECA All State Award.

The 19 students and the category they placed in are:

State Champions

Automotive Services Marketing:

  • Andrew Huebner

Food Marketing:

  • Madeline Wiechel

Integrated Marketing Campaign:

  • Grace Johnson and Sarah Neumann

4th Place

Buying and Merchandising Team:

  • Elizabeth Newland and Eliana Poger

Business Services Marketing:

  • Ella Stauder

Marketing Communications:

  • Ben Peter

5th Place

Business Services Marketing:

  • Skylar Wilcox

Travel and Tourism Team:

  • Chase Coffman and Ben Herweck

Finalists

Automotive Services: 

  • Morgan Brown

Hotel and Lodging Management: 

  • Ryder George-Lander

Hospitality Services Team: 

  • Mick Ferbet and Charlie McGraw

Integrated Marketing Campaign: 

  • Ella LeGear and Danielle Wood

 Integrated Marketing Campaign:

  • Meg Bjorkman and Macie
  • McPheeters

Madeline Wiechel & Hallie Pack were also recognized for having the top test score in their event.

More About DECA

DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in the fields of marketing, finance, hospitality and management. The annual competition is designed to simulate real-life business scenarios and test students’ academic understanding and skills development. Business leaders from across the state evaluate DECA members’ concepts, ideas and projects against industry-validated performance indicators.