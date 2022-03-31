Earlier this month, 39 Kirkwood High School students competed against some 1,800 students from across the state in the annual Missouri Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) State Career Development Conference at Crown Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The conference was held March 13-15.
Of those competing, 19 Kirkwood High School students were recognized as finalists and 11 either won or qualified for the international competition by earning the Missouri DECA All State Award.
The 19 students and the category they placed in are:
State Champions
Automotive Services Marketing:
- Andrew Huebner
Food Marketing:
- Madeline Wiechel
Integrated Marketing Campaign:
- Grace Johnson and Sarah Neumann
4th Place
Buying and Merchandising Team:
- Elizabeth Newland and Eliana Poger
Business Services Marketing:
- Ella Stauder
Marketing Communications:
- Ben Peter
5th Place
Business Services Marketing:
- Skylar Wilcox
Travel and Tourism Team:
- Chase Coffman and Ben Herweck
Finalists
Automotive Services:
- Morgan Brown
Hotel and Lodging Management:
- Ryder George-Lander
Hospitality Services Team:
- Mick Ferbet and Charlie McGraw
Integrated Marketing Campaign:
- Ella LeGear and Danielle Wood
Integrated Marketing Campaign:
- Meg Bjorkman and Macie
- McPheeters
Madeline Wiechel & Hallie Pack were also recognized for having the top test score in their event.
More About DECA
DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in the fields of marketing, finance, hospitality and management. The annual competition is designed to simulate real-life business scenarios and test students’ academic understanding and skills development. Business leaders from across the state evaluate DECA members’ concepts, ideas and projects against industry-validated performance indicators.