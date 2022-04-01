Two three-year terms on the Kirkwood School District Board of Education will be decided during the April 5 municipal election.
Though seven candidates originally threw their hats into the ring, three have since dropped out of the race, though their names will still appear on the ballot. The remaining candidates, in order of their filing, are Matthew Losse, Judy Moticka, incumbent Mark Boyko and Jeffrey Mintzlaff.
Matthew Losse
Matthew “Matt” Losse is a lifelong Kirkwood resident and 1994 graduate of Kirkwood High School. A youth sports coach for over a decade, Losse has three daughters in the district. He was a senior account manager at a family HR consulting business for over 20 years and is currently a financial representative at Northwestern Mutual.
His priorities include empowering students and parents, strengthening academic excellence, and promoting transparency and accountability.
Judy Moticka
Judy Moticka is a 31-year resident of Kirkwood. Now retired, Moticka taught high school English for more than a decade, the last six of those at Kirkwood High School. She served two mayor-appointed terms on the Kirkwood Human Rights Commission, serving at various points as vice chair, secretary and commissioner.
Moticka’s platform includes ensuring the needs of each child are met, implementing the district’s strategic plan, protecting the integrity of Kirkwood schools and collecting input from community members.
Mark Boyko
Incumbent Mark Boyko has served one term on the board of education, and has two children in the district. Boyko has served on the board of directors of non-profit Places for People, and is also the secretary for the Embark Foundation. He works as an attorney.
Boyko’s platform is continuing the work he started in his previous term, helping students in the district flourish and continuing to navigate the aftershocks of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jeffrey Mintzlaff
Jeffrey “Jeff” Mintzlaff moved to Kirkwood with his family in 2015. He has a child at Nipher Middle School with more “future Pioneers” on the way in the form of grandchildren.
A graduate of the U.S. Air Force, Mintzlaff retired as a colonel from a career as a pilot in 2012 after 28 years of active military duty. He previously served on the O’Fallon School District Board of Education. Today, he is the director of mission planning at Tapestry Solutions.
Mintzlaff’s priorities are to re-focus Kirkwoods on educational excellence, and engaging and empowering children to think critically.
