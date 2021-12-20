The effort to help a former Kirkwood teacher currently living overseas get her newborn daughter back to the United State for live-saving medical care has ended in heartbreak.
A GoFundMe campaign raised nearly $90,000 of its $136,000 goal from contributors across the globe last week toward securing an air ambulance to transport Tahira Turkman’s daughter from Oman in the Persian Gulf to Akron Children’s Hospital in Ohio.
Daughter Jenneh, who was born on Oct. 27 with a suspected metabolic/mitochondrial disorder, slipped into a coma shortly after being born and remained in the neonatal intensive care unit as her condition progressively worsened. The medical teams in Oman were limited in their abilities to treat Jennah’s condition and she died Sunday, Dec. 12.
Turkman, who grew up in Columbia, Missouri, and was a fifth grade teacher at Westchester Elementary School from 2008-2011, is beyond grateful for the outpouring of love and support she and her husband received in the effort to get Jennah to the U.S.
“I am absolutely awestruck and speechless when it comes to the amount of people who helped Jennah,” she told the Times in an email. “No matter if someone donated a penny or a thousand dollars or just shared the link (to the GoFundMe), I can’t describe how amazed we are with people’s generosity, care, compassion and kindness. It is simply unbelievable. We will remain forever grateful to each and every single one of you. You have reminded us not to be jaded about this world because there are angels like you who walk among us.”
Turkman said she and her family are taking time to grieve, but are looking into how they can best utilize the money people so generously contributed.
“Once we have decided on a charitable path in which to donate the funds in her name, we will update you all,” she said.