In a matter of just a few days, voters in Webster Groves will decide the outcome of hard-fought campaigns orchestrated by Laura Arnold and Kathy Hart — both of whom hope to follow Gerry Welch as the city’s new mayor.
Both mayoral candidates tout experience serving on the Webster Groves City Council. Arnold is a current council member, elected to that position in 2018. Hart served on the council from 2004 to 2016.
Arnold, 55, is a retired college professor who taught political science. She is married, has three adult children and has lived in Webster Groves for 41 years. Hart, 57, works as an administrative law judge and is a nationally certified mediator. She has lived in Webster for 51 years.
The most recent campaign filings with the Missouri Ethics Commission, dated March 28, show that Arnold has raised a total of $26,624 toward election efforts. She had $8,028 on hand at the close of the March 28 reporting period.
The report shows that Hart has raised $14,195, with $2,905 on hand at the close of the reporting period. It also showed that she has spent far more on her campaign than she has taken in, with “total indebtedness” at $18,274. Hart said that number does not reflect what is actually owed, as much of that has been paid since the report was submitted on Thursday, March 24.
Arnold said a top priority, if elected, would be to ensure a transparent and responsive government.
“I have spent my time on council making sure that I am available to all residents, listening, problem solving and thinking through policy with them,” Arnold said. “I will continue to hold office hours, regularly attend a wide range of community meetings and spend the hours it takes to answer hundreds of telephone calls and email messages.”
Describing herself as a career public servant, Hart said she has experience in exploring new ideas from citizens and businesses owners.
“I am running for mayor because my experience and leadership will help restore stability in our budgeting and fiscal decisions, our staffing and in the reputation that has made Webster Groves such a desirable community where people are proud to live and enjoy professional, quality municipal services,” Hart said.
Hart has spoken publicly about her concerns with the city’s new management team. Arnold said she has enjoyed a good working relationship with City Manager Marie Peoples.