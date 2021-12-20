Residents of the Sugar Creek Ranch neighborhood in Kirkwood are raising concerns about an easement that has been requested for a home on West Adams Avenue.
Mimi and Steve Meskill, owners of West Jefferson Properties, LLC, own two contiguous properties at 1334 W. Adams Ave. and 141 Horseshoe Drive. The two would like to build and live in a home on the presently empty West Adams lot overlooking Sugar Creek Valley.
The property currently has no access over Sugar Creek, and the Meskills have submitted a request to the Kirkwood Planning and Zoning Commission to construct a driveway easement on the west property line of 141 Horseshoe Drive to access the West Adams property.
“There is a steep bluff on the south side of the creek with large boulders, making it very difficult to build a bridge and driveway,” the Meskills wrote in their request. “The West Adams property was previously under contract. The estimate for a bridge, driveway, retaining walls and other improvements was over $450,000. Because of this cost, the contract was terminated.”
According to Kirkwood’s Planning and Development Services Director Jonathan Raiche, the Meskills have submitted a permit to demolish the house at 141 Horseshoe Drive with the intent of building and selling a new property.
The Horseshoe property is part of the Sugar Creek Ranch neighborhood, which was recently designated as an official Kirkwood Historic District by the city’s Landmark Commission.
Several residents of the neighborhood have expressed opposition to the easement, citing noisy construction, lowered property values and environmental impacts in an otherwise quiet historic subdivision.
“If this scheme goes through, we can look forward to two years of heavy equipment hauling away scrap, rubble and excavated dirt, and delivering of construction materials, along with the passage of workmen to and from the building site,” Kirkwood resident Dan Sheerin said. “Approval of this proposal would pollute our streets with noise and dirt, create a hazard for the people of Sugar Creek Ranch and set a dangerous precedent.”
Raiche said that should the Meskills be required to build a bridge and drive from West Adams, there would likely be an environmental impact regardless.
Kirkwood resident Theresa Wolf also expressed disdain with the proposal, which would direct traffic off West Adams, a St. Louis County-maintained major street, and onto smaller, Kirkwood-maintained streets.
“This diverted traffic will then travel into a quiet, no-outlet neighborhood with no sidewalks, multiple school bus stops, and significant pedestrian and cyclist use,” Wolf said. “This petition conflicts with Kirkwood’s zoning and subdivision code to ‘ensure efficient and safe traffic and pedestrian circulation; manage congestion on the streets; and improve public safety.’ Furthermore, its approval would mean that Kirkwood taxpayers will bear the cost to repair the additional wear and tear of these streets — all to save this developer money.”
Wolf added that the code states variances should not be granted solely to avoid costs.
A planning and zoning subcommittee has been assigned to review the request. As of press time, the project was on the agenda for the Dec. 15 planning and zoning meeting.
Should the commission recommend the project, the matter will be taken up by the Kirkwood City Council.