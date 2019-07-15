Two of four runaway boys from Webster Groves have been located, police said Monday afternoon, July 15.
Davon Shaw, 12, was located over the weekend, according to Webster Groves Police Cpt. Stephen Spear. He did not provide further details.
Police announced Friday, July 12, that 15-year-old Trey Robinson had been located.
Trey and Davon are two of four boys the police department put out an alert about on Thursday, July 11, asking for the public's help in locating them. The boys were last seen at approximately 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10. Police believe they ran away together.
Speare said Monday that police are still looking for the other two boys:
- Marquis McCully, black male, 15 years of age, 5 feet tall, approximately 111 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
- Javon Chism, black male, 15 years of age, 5 feet 6 inches tall, approximately 139 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Webster Groves Police Department at 314-645-3000.