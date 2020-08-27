In an effort to bring the Webster-Kirkwood Times back in print and continue bringing readers local news, a group of employees has come forward to assume ownership of the 42-year-old community newspaper.
Webster-Kirkwood Times employees Randy Drilingas, Jaime Mowers and Kent Tentschert, along with Eric Tentschert, are in negotiations to purchase the paper from longtime publisher Dwight Bitikofer, who is retiring. Bitikofer was one of five original owners who started the paper in 1978.
Drilingas has been the creative director and IT specialist at the Times since 1999. Mowers grew up in Webster Groves and has spent more than half of her 16-year career in journalism as a reporter for the Times. Kent Tentschert has been the classified ads manager and a film critic at the Times for the past 24 years. His brother, Eric Tentschert, is a silent partner who brings additional financial support to the ownership group.
The Times received an outpouring of support from readers in the communities it serves and countless requests to bring the paper back in print following the announcement on March 27 that the Webster-Kirkwood Times was ceasing print publication due to the pandemic. Although the paper has continued to cover news in the community through its online platforms, there have been repeated requests to see the newspaper in print again.
After employees were informed that the Times would be forced to shut down because of the financial hardship created by COVID-19, Drilingas, Mowers and Kent Tentschert stepped forward, expressing their interest in ownership to Bitikofer.
“We are extremely excited to continue the legacy of the Webster-Kirkwood Times,” Drilingas said. “We are looking forward to bringing the paper back in print for our readers, local businesses, and continuing to report the news and tell the stories of our communities.”
The Times plans to print its first issue under new ownership in September and will be releasing more details soon.
To advertise in the inaugural issue of the relaunch of the Webster-Kirkwood Times, please email advertising@timesnewspapers.com.