U.S. Senate
Republican
Eric Schmitt: 1,143,626 - 55.4%
Democrat
Trudy Busch Valentine: 868,873 - 42.1%
Libertarian
Jonathan Dine: 34,706 -1.7%
Constitution
Paul Venable: 14,548 -.7%
State Auditor
Republican
Scott Fitzpatrick: 1,216,046 - 59.4%
Democrat
Alan Green: 768,500 - 37.5%
Libertarian
John A. Hartwig, Jr.: 61,093 - 3.0%
U.S. Congress
District 1
Republican
Andrew Jones: 53,572 - 24.4%
Democrat
Cori Bush: 160,042 - 72.8%
Libertarian
George A. Zsidisin: 6,166 - 2.8%
District 2
Republican
Ann Wagner: 173,035 - 54.9%
Democrat
Trish Gunby: 135,639 - 43%
Libertarian
Bill Slantz: 6,486 - 2%
State Senate District 4
Republican
Mary Theresa McLean: 17,845 - 25.9%
Democrat
Karla May: 51,043 - 74%
State Senate DISTRICT 24
Republican
George J. Hruza: 36,114 - 44.8%
Democrat
Tracy McCreery: 42,999 - 53.4%
House District 83
Democrat
Sarah Unsicker: 11,044 - 75.9%
Libertarian
Andrew Bolin: 3,514 - 24.1%
HOUSE DISTRICT 89
Republican
Dean Plocher: 10,544 - 60.1%
Democrat
Luke Barber: 6,990 - 39.9%
HOUSE DISTRICT 90
Republican
Gary A. Bokermann, Jr.: 6,786 - 37.4%
Democrat
Barb Phifer: 11,343 - 62.6%
HOUSE DISTRICT 91
Democrat
Jo Doll: 13,212 - 100%
HOUSE DISTRICT 96
Republican
Brad Christ: 9,584 - 54.5%
Democrat
Leslie Derrington: 8,012 - 45.5%
ST. LOUIS COUNTY EXECUTIVE
Republican
Mark Mantovani: 168,475 - 45.9%
Democrat
Sam Page: 188,966 - 51.5%
Green
Randall Holmes: 9,173 - 2.5%
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney
Democrat
Wesley Bell: 234,716 - 70.9%
Libertarian
Theo Brown, Sr.: 97,387 - 29.3%
St. Louis County Assessor
Republican
Peter A. Pfeifer: 141,689 - 39%
Democrat
Jake Zimmerman: 208,177 - 57.3%
Libertarian
Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff: 9,100 - 2.5%
Green
Don Fitz: 4,164 - 1.2%
ST. LOUIS COUNTY COUNCIL
DISTRICT 3
Republican
Dennis Hancock: 33,363 - 51.2%
Democrat
Vicki Lorenz Englund: 30,347 - 47%
Libertarian
Jeanne Chickanosky: 1,409 - 2.2%
ST. LOUIS COUNTY COUNCIL
DISTRICT 5
Republican
Steven G. Bailey: 21,130 - 33.9%
Democrat
Lisa D. Clancy: 39,731 - 63.8%
Libertarian
Michael G. Lewis: 1,463 - 2.4%
Constitutional Amendment No. 1
Amends the Missouri Constitution to allow the General Assembly to override constitutional restrictions of state investments by the state treasurer.
Yes 894,056 (45.7%) NO 1,061,253 (54.3%)
Constitutional Amendment No. 3
Amends the Missouri Constitution to remove state prohibitions on purchasing, possessing, consuming, using, delivering, manufacturing, and selling marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of 21.
Yes 1,089,326 (53.1%) No 961,909 (46.9%)
Constitutional Amendment No. 4
Amends the Missouri Constitution to authorize laws, passed before December 31, 2026, that increase minimum funding for a police force established by a state board of police commissioners.
YES 1,265,938 (63.2%) No 735,835 (36.8%)
Constitutional Amendment No. 5
Shall the Missouri National Guard, currently under the Missouri Department of Public Safety, be its own department known as the Missouri Department of the National Guard?
YES 1,193,908 (60.2%) No 788,184 (39.8%)
Constitutional Convention
Shall there be a convention to revise and amend the Constitution?
Yes 632,200 (32.3%) No 1,324,937 (67.7%)
SUPREME COURT OF MISSOURI
Zel M. Fischer YES
Robin Ransom YES
MISSOURI COURT OF APPEALS
Kelly C. Broniec YES
Thomas C. Clark II YES
Michael E. Gardner YES
John P. Torbitzky YES
CIRCUIT JUDGES
Jason Dodson YES
Thomas Albus YES
William M. Corrigan YES
Ellen Levy YES
ASSOCIATE CIRCUIT JUDGES
Mondonna Ghasedi YES
Joseph L. Green YES
John Lasater YES
Amanda Bundren McNelley YES
Jeffrey P. Medler YES
Julia Pusateri Lasater YES
Ellen Wyatt Dunne YES