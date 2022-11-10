U.S. Senate

Republican

Eric Schmitt: 1,143,626 - 55.4%

Democrat

Trudy Busch Valentine: 868,873 - 42.1%

Libertarian

Jonathan Dine: 34,706 -1.7%

Constitution

Paul Venable: 14,548 -.7%

State Auditor

Republican

Scott Fitzpatrick: 1,216,046 - 59.4%

Democrat

Alan Green: 768,500 - 37.5%

Libertarian

John A. Hartwig, Jr.: 61,093 - 3.0%

U.S. Congress

District 1

Republican

Andrew Jones: 53,572 - 24.4%

Democrat

Cori Bush: 160,042 - 72.8%

Libertarian

George A. Zsidisin: 6,166 - 2.8%

District 2

Republican

Ann Wagner: 173,035 - 54.9%

Democrat

Trish Gunby: 135,639 - 43%

Libertarian

Bill Slantz: 6,486 - 2%

State Senate District 4

Republican

Mary Theresa McLean: 17,845 - 25.9%

Democrat

Karla May: 51,043 - 74%

State Senate DISTRICT 24

Republican

George J. Hruza: 36,114 - 44.8%

Democrat

Tracy McCreery: 42,999 - 53.4%

House District 83

Democrat

Sarah Unsicker: 11,044 - 75.9%

Libertarian

Andrew Bolin: 3,514 - 24.1%

HOUSE DISTRICT 89

Republican

Dean Plocher: 10,544 - 60.1%

Democrat

Luke Barber: 6,990 - 39.9%

HOUSE DISTRICT 90

Republican

Gary A. Bokermann, Jr.: 6,786 - 37.4%

Democrat

Barb Phifer: 11,343 - 62.6%

HOUSE DISTRICT 91

Democrat

Jo Doll: 13,212 - 100%

HOUSE DISTRICT 96

Republican

Brad Christ: 9,584 - 54.5%

Democrat

Leslie Derrington: 8,012 - 45.5%

ST. LOUIS COUNTY EXECUTIVE

Republican

Mark Mantovani: 168,475 - 45.9%

Democrat

Sam Page: 188,966 - 51.5%

Green

Randall Holmes: 9,173 - 2.5%

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney

Democrat

Wesley Bell: 234,716 - 70.9%

Libertarian

Theo Brown, Sr.: 97,387 - 29.3%

St. Louis County Assessor

Republican

Peter A. Pfeifer: 141,689 - 39%

Democrat

Jake Zimmerman: 208,177 - 57.3%

Libertarian

Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff: 9,100 - 2.5%

Green

Don Fitz: 4,164 - 1.2%

ST. LOUIS COUNTY COUNCIL

DISTRICT 3

Republican

Dennis Hancock: 33,363 - 51.2%

Democrat

Vicki Lorenz Englund: 30,347 - 47%

Libertarian

Jeanne Chickanosky: 1,409 - 2.2%

ST. LOUIS COUNTY COUNCIL

DISTRICT 5

Republican

Steven G. Bailey: 21,130 - 33.9%

Democrat

Lisa D. Clancy: 39,731 - 63.8%

Libertarian

Michael G. Lewis: 1,463 - 2.4%

Constitutional Amendment No. 1

Amends the Missouri Constitution to allow the General Assembly to override constitutional restrictions of state investments by the state treasurer.

Yes 894,056 (45.7%) NO 1,061,253 (54.3%)

Constitutional Amendment No. 3

Amends the Missouri Constitution to remove state prohibitions on purchasing, possessing, consuming, using, delivering, manufacturing, and selling marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of 21.

Yes 1,089,326 (53.1%) No 961,909 (46.9%)

Constitutional Amendment No. 4

Amends the Missouri Constitution to authorize laws, passed before December 31, 2026, that increase minimum funding for a police force established by a state board of police commissioners.

YES 1,265,938 (63.2%) No 735,835 (36.8%)

Constitutional Amendment No. 5

Shall the Missouri National Guard, currently under the Missouri Department of Public Safety, be its own department known as the Missouri Department of the National Guard?

YES 1,193,908 (60.2%) No 788,184 (39.8%)

Constitutional Convention

Shall there be a convention to revise and amend the Constitution?

Yes 632,200 (32.3%) No 1,324,937 (67.7%)

SUPREME COURT OF MISSOURI

Zel M. Fischer YES

Robin Ransom YES

MISSOURI COURT OF APPEALS

Kelly C. Broniec YES

Thomas C. Clark II YES

Michael E. Gardner YES

John P. Torbitzky YES

CIRCUIT JUDGES

Jason Dodson YES

Thomas Albus YES

William M. Corrigan YES

Ellen Levy YES

ASSOCIATE CIRCUIT JUDGES

Mondonna Ghasedi YES

Joseph L. Green YES

John Lasater YES

Amanda Bundren McNelley YES

Jeffrey P. Medler YES

Julia Pusateri Lasater YES

Ellen Wyatt Dunne YES