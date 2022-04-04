DES PERES
- On March 22 at 1:12 p.m., a vehicle stolen out of St. Charles was located at West County Center. Three suspects were taken into custody for tampering and narcotics.
- On March 23 at 3:36 a.m., a vehicle went off the roadway in the 13400 block of Manchester Road, striking a sign. The driver was transported to Mercy Hospital and was charged for felony driving while intoxicated.
- On March 23 at 11:22 a.m., officers were called for a larceny in progress in the 13400 block of Manchester Road. A suspect stole a rotisserie chicken from a store.
- On March 24 at 6:04 p.m., a vehicle stolen out of Kirkwood was recovered in the 12700 block of Manchester Road.
GLENDALE
- On March 21 at 2:32 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the 1100 block of Brownell Avenue.
- On March 31 at 8:21 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the 800 block of Brownell Avenue.
KIRKWOOD/OAKLAND
- On March 22 at 7:58 p.m., officers attempted a traffic stop on a reported stolen vehicle in the area of Big Bend and Maryhurst. The driver did not stop for the officers and sped off. The vehicle was later recovered by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department in the 63116 neighborhood.
- On March 22 at 8:15 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Meacham for a confrontation between two neighbors wherein one discharged her firearm into the ground as a warning shot, fearing she could not physically defend herself against the other neighbor.
- On March 25 at 12:52 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Woodlawn and Adams for a vehicle accident. The driver of the striking vehicle was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
- On March 27 at 5:23 p.m., three victims reported windows smashed and purses stolen from their vehicles while they were parked in the 1400 block of Cragwold.
- On March 27 at 7:46 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Manchester and Sylvan Place for reports of two vehicles speeding eastbound with additional reports of shots fired. Prior to arrival, officers learned of a four-vehicle accident at Big Bend and Rock Hill involving one of the speeding vehicles. The driver of this vehicle reported he purchased drugs from his drug dealer and shorted him some cash. The drug dealer initiated a car chase and fired a shot at the victim near Manchester and Sylvan Place. A house in Rock Hill on Manchester was reportedly struck by gun fire.
ROCK HILL
- On March 19, police responded to a minor traffic accident at the intersection of Manchester and North Rock Hill roads.
- On March 20, blankets and other items were stolen from a business in the 9600 block of Manchester Road.
- On March 22, police responded to a minor traffic accident in the 9600 block of Manchester Road.
- On March 23, a traffic stop conducted in the 800 block of Manitou resulted in the subject being taken into custody for a variety of charges and a fugitive warrant from another venue.
SHREWSBURY
- On March 21, officers responded to Dierbergs, 7233 Watson Road, for a shoplifting. A 44-year-old man was arrested for stealing.
- On March 22, officers responded to Walmart, 7437 Watson Road, for a shoplifting. A 63-year-old man was arrested for stealing.
- On March 23, officers responded to Dierbergs, 7233 Watson Road, for a shoplifting. A 44-year-old woman was arrested for stealing.
- On March 23, an officer at Walmart, 7437 Watson Road, arrested a 28-year-old woman for stealing. A 35-year-old woman accompanying her was arrested as well, after it was determined she had multiple warrants.
- On March 24, an officer responded to Planet Fitness, 7521 Watson Road, for a report of a vehicle window broken out and a purse stolen from within.
- On March 24, officers responded to Walmart, 7437 Watson Road, for a shoplifting. A 32-year-old woman was arrested for stealing, trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- On March 24, someone, possibly driving a 2000-2005 Buick, drove through the Saint Michael’s gate in the 7600 block of Lansdowne Avenue, destroying it and then fled the scene.
- On March 25, officers responded to Edge Fitness, 7315 Watson, for a report of a two vehicle windows broken out and items stolen from within.
- On March 26, an officer recovered a stolen vehicle at Walmart, 7437 Watson Road.
- On March 26, officers responded to Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park, 7375 Watson Road, to check the area for a reported stolen vehicle being tracked by GPS. The stolen vehicle was gone on arrival. However, officers did observe a parked vehicle’s window broken out and a backpack stolen from within. The stolen vehicle was later located, unoccupied, in the city of St. Louis.
- On March 26 at 10:13 p.m., officers responded to Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park, 7375 Watson Road, for a report of shots fired. Four casings were recovered by officers. It was later learned the adult male suspect had a disagreement with management while inside the establishment and was escorted out of the building prior to the shots being fired. No injuries were reported by customers, employees or bystanders, and no damage was located to the building. It is undetermined what the suspect was shooting at. The suspect fled the area prior to police arrival in a red Dodge Durango. Investigators have tentatively identified the suspect, and he is being sought. Any witnesses are asked to contact the Shrewsbury Police Department at 314-647-5656 with any further information.
WARSON WOODS
- No report was submitted this week.
WEBSTER GROVES
- On March 22 at 12:07 p.m., a victim in the 300 block of Tuxedo Blvd. reported sometime overnight, someone stole their vehicle from their driveway.
- On March 25 at 8:24 p.m., a victim at a business in the 1200 block of S. Laclede Station Road reported someone forced entry into their vehicle and stole three firearms.
- On March 26 at 7:29 p.m., a victim at a business in the 100 block of Edgar Road reported their wallet was stolen after it was left unattended in a dressing room.