St. Louis County
Prop A - Amends county’s charter to require that all costs associated with employees appointed by the County Executive be covered under the County Executive’s budget and to eliminate the authority of department heads to employ one executive assistant and one secretary for each of them outside of the merit system.
Prop B - Amends county’s charter to change the requirements so that the county executive shall hold no other employment nor shall the county executive perform work as an independent contractor during the term of office. Violation of these restrictions shall cause the county executive to forfeit the office.
Prop C - Shall St. Louis County impose a local use tax at the same rate as the local sales tax rate.
Prop D - Shall St. Louis County enter into a lease agreement with Raintree Foundation for a building and surrounding ground located in Queeny Park for the operation of a pre-primary and primary grade school.
Des Peres
Mayor
- Mark Becker
Ward 1 Alderman
- John E. Pound
Ward 2 Alderman
- Dean Fitzpatrick
Ward 3 Alderman
- Patrick Barrett
- Kathleen McKean Gmelich
Glendale
Ward 1 Alderman
- Lisa Capshaw Cushing
Ward 2 Alderman
- Aaron C. Nauman
Ward 3 Alderman
- Berry Rounds Lane
Kirkwood
City Council (vote for 3)
- Wallace Ward
- Mark Zimmer
- Paul Ward
- Nancy Luetzow
Oakland
Ward 1 Alderman
- Herb Morisse
Ward 2 Alderman
- Susan Lueker
Prop U - Shall the city of Oakland impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate?
Rock Hill
Mayor
- Edward D. Mahan
Ward 1 Alderman
- Tina D. Wiley
Ward 2 Alderman
- Jennifer Ross Davis
Ward 3 Alderman
- Jeffrey Took
Shrewsbury
Mayor
- Mike Travaglini
Ward 1 Alderman
- Keith Peters
Ward 2 Alderman
- Gregory Lauter
Ward 3 Alderman
- Michael O. Schmelzle
Prop U - Shall the city of Shrewsbury impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate?
Warson Woods
Mayor
- Sean M. Fitzgerald
Ward 1 Alderman
- Hannah Mayer
Ward 2 Alderman
- George P. (G.P.) Dorris IV
Ward 3 Alderman
- Laura Lee
Ward 4 Alderman
- Rob Hurtt
Webster Groves
Mayor
- Laura W. Arnold
- Kathy Hart
City Council (vote for 3)
- Emily Hixson Shepherd
- Pam Bliss
- David Franklin
- John J. Eppers
- Dawn Cole
- Karen A. Beck
Prop W - Shall there be a Charter Review Advisory Board to make recommendations to the city council to revise and amend the Charter?
Prop U - Shall the city of Webster Groves impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate?
Kirkwood School District Director
(vote for 2)
- Matthew Losse
- Judy Moticka
- Mark Boyko
- John Chong
- Jason Baker
- John (David) Sanders
- Jeffrey Mintzlaff
Webster Groves School District Director
(vote for 2)
- Justin Hauke
- Brian Middendorf
- Alex Kahn
- Allen Todd
- Robert (Bob) E. Dorries Jr.
One unexpired term ending April 2023
(vote for 1)
- Tara Scheer
- Barbara Strang
- Courtney Schaefer