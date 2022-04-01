St. Louis County

Prop A - Amends county’s charter to require that all costs associated with employees appointed by the County Executive be covered under the County Executive’s budget and to eliminate the authority of department heads to employ one executive assistant and one secretary for each of them outside of the merit system.

Prop B - Amends county’s charter to change the requirements so that the county executive shall hold no other employment nor shall the county executive perform work as an independent contractor during the term of office. Violation of these restrictions shall cause the county executive to forfeit the office.

Prop C - Shall St. Louis County impose a local use tax at the same rate as the local sales tax rate.

Prop D - Shall St. Louis County enter into a lease agreement with Raintree Foundation for a building and surrounding ground located in Queeny Park for the operation of a pre-primary and primary grade school.

Des Peres

Mayor

  • Mark Becker

Ward 1 Alderman

  • John E. Pound

Ward 2 Alderman

  • Dean Fitzpatrick

Ward 3 Alderman

  • Patrick Barrett
  • Kathleen McKean Gmelich

Glendale

Ward 1 Alderman

  • Lisa Capshaw Cushing

Ward 2 Alderman

  • Aaron C. Nauman

Ward 3 Alderman

  • Berry Rounds Lane

Kirkwood

City Council (vote for 3)

  • Wallace Ward
  • Mark Zimmer
  • Paul Ward
  • Nancy Luetzow

Oakland

Ward 1 Alderman

  • Herb Morisse

Ward 2 Alderman

  • Susan Lueker

Prop U - Shall the city of Oakland impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate?

Rock Hill

Mayor

  • Edward D. Mahan

Ward 1 Alderman

  • Tina D. Wiley

Ward 2 Alderman

  • Jennifer Ross Davis

Ward 3 Alderman

  • Jeffrey Took

Shrewsbury

Mayor

  • Mike Travaglini

Ward 1 Alderman

  • Keith Peters

Ward 2 Alderman

  • Gregory Lauter

Ward 3 Alderman

  • Michael O. Schmelzle

Prop U - Shall the city of Shrewsbury impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate?

Warson Woods

Mayor

  • Sean M. Fitzgerald

Ward 1 Alderman

  • Hannah Mayer

Ward 2 Alderman

  • George P. (G.P.) Dorris IV

Ward 3 Alderman

  • Laura Lee

Ward 4 Alderman

  • Rob Hurtt

Webster Groves

Mayor

  • Laura W. Arnold
  • Kathy Hart

City Council (vote for 3)

  • Emily Hixson Shepherd
  • Pam Bliss
  • David Franklin
  • John J. Eppers
  • Dawn Cole
  • Karen A. Beck

Prop W - Shall there be a Charter Review Advisory Board to make recommendations to the city council to revise and amend the Charter?

Prop U - Shall the city of Webster Groves impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate?

Kirkwood School District Director

(vote for 2)

  • Matthew Losse
  • Judy Moticka
  • Mark Boyko
  • John Chong
  • Jason Baker
  • John (David) Sanders
  • Jeffrey Mintzlaff

Webster Groves School District Director

(vote for 2)

  • Justin Hauke
  • Brian Middendorf
  • Alex Kahn
  • Allen Todd
  • Robert (Bob) E. Dorries Jr.

One unexpired term ending April 2023

(vote for 1)

  • Tara Scheer
  • Barbara Strang
  • Courtney Schaefer