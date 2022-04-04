Shrewsbury residents will vote on two tax increase measures when they go to the polls on Tuesday, April 5.
Prop A
Proposition A is a property tax increase that would raise the current residential tax rate of 37.7 cents per $100 of assessed value to the $1 tax rate ceiling. It would generate up to $905,000 annually for the city.
For a home appraised at $150,000, the increase would amount to roughly $177 a year. For a home appraised at $200,000, the increase would be roughly $236 a year.
City leaders say Prop A is necessary to support and maintain critical services for the health, safety and welfare of Shrewsbury residents. The tax increase would be used to fund city services including police, fire and emergency medical services, public works, and parks and other facilities.
Shrewsbury Mayor Mike Travaglini said the city’s current revenues can’t sustain the increasing costs of personnel to provide those important public services. He added that the city’s cost-saving measures, such as pay and hiring freezes, have resulted in retention issues for essential city employees and limited the city’s ability to attract new employees.
The mayor added that critical city services — namely police and fire/EMS — could be reduced and potentially be further outsourced if Prop A doesn’t pass. He said the property tax increase is vital to bringing all staff salaries — which account for roughly 70% of the city’s budget — in line with neighboring municipalities.
“To attract and keep quality people throughout the city, not just police and fire, we need to be competitive in our salaries,” Travaglini said.
Prop U
Prop U is a “use tax” on the purchase of goods by residents from out-of-state vendors. As internet purchases increase, local funds decrease. The purpose of the use tax is to apply the same tax rate on out-of-state purchases as local purchases.
Mayor Travaglini notes that Prop U is not a “double tax.” Residents who pay local sales tax on a purchase will not pay a use tax on the same purchase. The local use tax, which is the same amount as the sales tax rate, applies to purchases made from out-of-state vendors.
Revenue from Prop U, which would generate roughly $176,000 a year, would replace revenue the city used to get before residents started shopping online. The mayor said this is money municipalities should already be collecting.
“The state of Missouri takes it right now. Municipalities that have not voted it in place aren’t taking advantage of it,” he said, noting that a number of area municipalities have already passed the tax.
If Prop U is approved, Shrewsbury would join more than 200 other municipalities with a local use tax including Kirkwood, Glendale, Rock Hill, Brentwood, Clayton, Crestwood and others. Residents in Webster Groves, Oakland and St. Louis County will also vote on a local use tax in the April 5 election.
