Two Kirkwood residents — Tyler Christopher Knecht and Austin Stevens Portman — received the Citizen Service Citation award for their life-saving quick thinking in a dangerous situation earlier this year. The two were honored at a Kirkwood City Council Meeting on Thursday, March 17.
“The Citizen Service Citation is awarded to a citizen whose assistance to the police department was given without regard to personal welfare and had a positive bearing on the outcome of an incident and contributed to the furtherance of law enforcement in the community,” Kirkwood Mayor Tim Griffin said.
Knecht and Portman witnessed a vehicle crash in the area of Marshall and Timberview on Saturday, Jan. 22. They observed a vehicle leave the roadway, veer into a wooded, inclined embankment and roll over in front of them, coming to rest on its roof in the concrete culvert on the side of the road.
Observing the vehicle catch fire, the witnesses both ran over and pulled the driver out of the vehicle, then called 911.
The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital as a trauma patient and was issued traffic citations that included driving while intoxicated.