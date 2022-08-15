The Kirkwood City Council heard preliminary plans for a new subdivision at its meeting on Thursday, Aug. 4.
Woodland Hill, 600 N. Ballas Road, is a proposed six-lot, single-family residential subdivision on the 7.05-acre site. Kirkwood residents may recognize the address as the proposed location of senior living development Harmony Homes, which was shot down by the council in August 2021.
Woodland Hill is being developed as a community unit plan, which provides for flexibility in residential land development where properties face natural physical challenges such as steepness of terrain, flooding or rock formations. The homes would range in size with the largest being 35,600-square-feet and the smallest being 23,600-square-feet. The target starting price would be upwards of $1.5 million. Two pieces of common ground would be maintained by a homeowner’s association.
Developer NJL Custom Homes of Kirkwood estimates an 18-month construction period for all the homes to be complete.
Jonathan Raiche, Kirkwood’s director planning and development, said the city had received communication from St. Louis County that due to a low volume of pedestrian traffic, a crosswalk would not be warranted for the subdivision.
Elizabeth Lum, legal counsel for the applicant, said Woodland Hill would have minimal impact on traffic, schools and infrastructure, and also would reduce water runoff in the area. Despite this assurance, two nearby residents spoke during the public comments portion of the meeting, urging the council to remain wary of drainage issues. Another resident requested that trees be planted on the north side of the development to eliminate light from vehicles.
If the council approves the preliminary plans, the developer must submit final site plans within one year. The council will hold a first reading for Woodland Hill at its next meeting on Thursday, Aug. 18.