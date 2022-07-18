Applications are now being accepted for the Webster Groves Charter Review Advisory Board. The board will work with staff, a city council liaison, and the city attorney to review the city charter for sections and/or language or policies that may be outdated and propose amendments for an updated charter.
An informational session will be held in late July. All applications must be submitted by July 29. Interviews will be held in August both in person and via Zoom. The board will begin its work in October.
Visit webstergrovesmo.gov/charterreview to learn more and submit an application.