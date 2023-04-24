At the Kirkwood School District Board of Education meeting on Monday, April 17, the board approved the appointment of Morgan Eubank as assistant principal of Westchester Elementary School.
Eubank will succeed Stefanie Limpert, who recently accepted the position as head principal of North Glendale Elementary School.
“I am pleased to announce that Mrs. Morgan Eubank will be joining the leadership team next year as the next assistant principal at Westchester, and am confident that she will utilize experiences in a similar role to benefit the Westchester community,” Westchester Elementary School Principal Bo Ricker said.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Morgan to the team, and look forward to continuing to provide the families of Westchester meaningful educational experiences,” he added.
Eubank has been an educator for 10 years. She earned her bachelor of science in elementary education from the University of Missouri-Columbia, and a master’s of educational leadership from Northwest Missouri State University.
In addition to her leadership experience, Eubank has experience as a certified McCEL trainer, instructional coach, curriculum writer, plus 10 years of classroom experience. Most recently, she was an administrative intern at Warren Elementary in the Francis Howell School District.
Eubank has experience working on district-level strategic planning, implementing professional learning communities and providing professional development using data. She is excited to become part of the team at Westchester.
“It’s the students, staff and relationships that make me excited to come to work every day,” said Eubank. “I believe that growing a love for learning begins with creating a safe and trusting environment. Relationships are at the heart of everything I do.”