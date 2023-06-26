Efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in city government and services are the impetus behind pay raises and new programs in Webster Groves.
City Manager Marie Peoples, who has been on the job since 2021, led the mayor and city council through a review of the DEI initiative during a meeting at city hall on Tuesday, June 20. The project has so far included an employee survey, a community focus group and a community survey. The goal of the research was to “create some sustainable systems and culture changes,” according to Peoples.
According to the survey, the city is doing a good job promoting diversity, employees said, but its values and priorities are not always clear, and a dedicated committee might help promote a more consistent approach across all branches of the city. Community members brought up equity issues such as access to the municipal pool, and a desire to see more inclusivity as the city celebrates its history, among a litany of suggestions.
“One of the takeaways that I have is that we should have a focus on inclusion, not just diversity,” Peoples told city leaders.
Among the changes already implemented as a result of the project are a pay bump for skilled tradespeople working for the city, the development of new recruiting materials for police and firefighters, and three new policies.
Employees are now able to negotiate alternative work schedules with their supervisors, the city has new telework capabilities and the city now complies with state laws related to adult marijuana use. The police department also now has a policy to guide interactions and arrests of individuals who may be gender non-conforming or transitioning.
All staff now undergo consistent annual training online concerning topics such as discrimination and sexual harassment. Employee appreciation is also enhanced with new events and service awards celebrating years-of-service milestones with “Webster Bucks” that may be spent at participating local businesses.
Webster Groves has committed $50,000 to promoting its DEI initiative, part of the recently adopted 2024 budget, rolling over from the past year. Peoples recommended that the city form a DEI committee to guide and oversee the next steps in the process, which includes creating an oversight committee of some kind.
“Maybe one thing that would help both the community and this council, and then staff, obviously, would be to have objectives,” Council Member David Franklin said. “That way we can determine if we have met them or what else needs to be done in order to satisfy those objectives.”
Webster Groves will also be hiring an inclusion director who, while based out of Webster Groves, will also support other local municipalities. The position has existed for about a decade, but Webster Groves is “housing” the director for the first time.
The inclusion director is “available to anybody who has any sort of needs, be it mental, emotional or physical — disabilities of any kind,” according to Scott Davis, director of the Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Department. The inclusion director also works with individuals and families to ensure access to city programs like sports and day camps. The director can also consult on construction projects that would affect accessibility.