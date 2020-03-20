The Webster Groves City Council on March 17 amended the city’s budget and entered into a contract with Schindler Elevator Corporation for up to $174,796.20 to repair and upgrade the elevator at city hall.
Todd Rehg, director of public works, said the elevator was installed in 1993. He said an annual elevator inspection found that the elevator jack had broken and will not raise the car safely.
The jack needs to be replaced. Rehg said Schindler’s was one of four bids.
Funds for the project will come from the city’s capital improvement sales tax fund reserves.
During the elevator outage, the city has taken steps to ensure access to city hall and to meetings. For the duration of the outage, city council meetings will be held in the meeting rooms at the Webster Groves Recreation Complex, 33 E. Glendale Road. However, with new coronavirus precautions, those council meetings are being limited to online or phone attendance only.
“We decided to combine two projects, to also do some elevator modernization to bring it up to code, as well as do the replacement jack,” Rehg said.
He said new estimates show the work could be about $20,000 less than the Schindler estimate, but he recommended leaving the original number in the contract.
“When the state elevator inspector is here, he may make them do more work that is not included in the bid,” Rehg said. He added that extra drilling costs may be needed, such as if the shaft collapses when the jack is pulled out.
Rehg estimated that all the manufacturing and installation work could take between four to five months.