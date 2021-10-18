Betty’s Books, a specialty bookstore with a focus on comics, graphic novels, and manga for all ages, will host a grand opening Oct. 23 and 24, at the store in Webster Groves, 10 Summit Ave.
The store serves all ages with an expansive range of graphic novels, picture books, comics, manga, gifts and special events, including story time, comic drawing classes and book clubs.
“The mission of Betty’s Books is to provide our community and the St. Louis area with a fun and welcoming space to celebrate, learn about and share graphic books,” said owner Betty Bayer. “We are committed to spreading the word that graphic books are for everyone, and that the combination of art and text has the power to enrich our lives.”
The ribbon-cutting and weekend of festivities begins at 10 a.m. on Oct. 23. Highlights include a visit by two super heroes, story time for children, face-painting, and live music by Alexandra Sinclair Saturday night.
“I’m thrilled to be opening a family-friendly, inclusive bookstore in my adopted hometown,” Bayer said. “I look forward to welcoming the community into the beautiful store space and sharing these wonderful books.”
Bayer added the store will carry a vast range of graphic literature, from popular titles such as Raina Telgemeier’s reboot of the Baby-Sitters Club series, to horror manga by Junji Ito, to trade paperbacks published by Marvel, DC, and Image.
The store’s curated selection will be available online at bettysbooksstl.com.
Betty’s Books features a mural by local artist Jayvn Solomon, a kids’ playhouse area and a local creators feature section. She also plans to add a zine collection.