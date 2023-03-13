Grafica Fine Art Gallery will be hosting a new show and a birthday celebration next month for Webster Groves artist Marilynne Bradley.
The show, “The Fleet Is In,” will include the originals of Bradley’s nautical series of geometric paintings.
An opening reception will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the gallery, located 7884 Big Bend Blvd. in Old Orchard in Webster Groves. The gallery will also be celebrating Bradley’s 85th birthday. The artwork will be on display and available for sale through May 19.
Bradley’s unique use of intense color in watercolor sets her apart from traditional painters. She is a signature artist member in multiple international watercolor organizations, and her work is recognized and exhibited in major international juried competitions in several countries.
Bradley has over 175 exhibits to her name and has received more than 50 awards, including the Webster Groves Lifetime Achievement in the Arts award. She has written and illustrated several books, including “Once Upon A Time in St. Louis” and “St. Louis in Watercolor.” She has also produced educational videos for the classroom, and is a member of the faculty at Webster University.
For more information about the upcoming show and other work on display in the gallery, visit graficafinearts.com.