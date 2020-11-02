Bottom line: I am not a supporter of the seven-story “big & bold” SG Collaborative plan, as it is totally out of character with the historic, charming and small-town identity of Webster Groves. But my biggest problem with it is that SG Collaborative only presented one vision for the redevelopment site — only one.
In creative thinking, there is always more than one vision. So here is a new vision for our community to consider. As background: 1) Webster Groves is truly a “City of the Arts” with a deep art history; 2) the French also have a deep history in our city, as it was a Frenchman, Gregorie Sarpy, who bought a land grant in 1802 from the Spanish that became Webster Groves, and; 3) past great French painters like Claude Monet were renowned for living and painting from the famous Giverny Art Colony in France.
Thus, the simple, powerful equation is: Art + History + French = a new vision for the redevelopment project.
Just visit the website, artcolony-givery.com and see for yourself: The two-story, vine covered, charming French chateaus with apartments and cobblestone paths that meander through a natural environment of peaceful woods and beautiful gardens, ponds and creeks.
Can you imagine what unique value this vision would add to the charm and character of our city? It could be the new arts center for the “City of the Arts.” Do you see how this new vision is very different from SG Collaborative’s seven-story “big & bold” vision? Do you see what I see? Thank you!
Dave Buck
Webster Groves