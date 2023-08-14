Shrewsbury has begun the process of switching to a new trash collection company, Meridian Waste. The new Meridian trash bins will begin being dropped off the week of Aug. 14, and the old Waste Management bins will be picked up during its last collection, or by Sept. 1.
Beginning Sept. 1, all trash, recycling and yard waste will be picked up each Friday, city wide. The city reports that moving forward, Meridian Waste will provide examples of what it deems as acceptable trash receptacles for yard waste.
For more information, visit the city website’s and read the mayor’s message at shrewsburymo.gov.