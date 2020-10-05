The Webster Groves School District approved new property tax rates at its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 29.
According to Chief Financial/Operating Officer Pam Frazier, the assessed valuation went up this year by $8.4 million — $960,186,740 compared to 2019’s $951,792,240. Tax rates will go down this year, mainly due to a recoupment levied in 2019.
The residential tax rate was set at $4.6753 per $100 of assessed value, down from $4.6848 from last year. The commercial tax rate was set at $5.1417. That rate was $5.4836 in 2019. Personal property tax rates remained the same, at $6.4699.
The projected tax revenue for the new rates is $46 million, an estimated .12% decrease from the district’s adopted budget.
To put the new numbers into perspective, property tax due on a $400,000 home would be approximately $3,553. On a business building valued at $1 million, owners would owe $16,453, and on a $21,000 car, drivers would pay $452.
Frazier said property taxes represent about 66% of the district’s total budget, and help to support educational programs for students and fund essential services.