Webster Groves breakfast and brunch spot Half & Half, 220 W. Lockwood Ave., closed as of mid-June, but a new take on an old favorite has already taken its place.
St. Louis restauranteur Frank Romano is recreating The Parkmoor Drive-In, formerly located at Clayton and Big Bend. The restaurant opened in 1931 and closed in 1999. In 2004, the structure was demolished to make way for a Walgreen's.
The new Parkmoor will serve many of the drive-in's original dishes, including some of its original recipes — omelets, breakfast sandwiches, onion rings, burgers, fries, shakes and sno-cones. Newer elements include a sleek, modern interior and a small menu of beers and cocktails.
Romano's new modern Parkmoor opened for special service on the 4th of July, 2020, but opens officially on Wednesday, July 8. Only dinner will be served through July 14, from 5-9 p.m., and the restaurant will be closed Sunday, July 12. Beginning July 15, the restaurant will be open 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. on weekdays and until 10 p.m. on weekends. Curbside service and patio seating will be offered. Dine-in service is not yet available.
For more information, follow the Parkmoor on Facebook @theparkmoor or visit www.theparkmoor.com.