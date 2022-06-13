The Kirkwood City Council is preparing to welcome Taco Buddha, a popular University City restaurant seeking to open its second location in Kirkwood. The international eatery has set its sights on 11111 Manchester Road, the former location of Hardee’s.
The roughly 27,000-square-foot lot will do away with the building’s existing drive thru, but plans to offer curbside pickup service, as well as indoor and outdoor dining with a covered patio.
The council on June 2 held a first reading for Taco Buddha, during which council members expressed excitement for the new restaurant. Several council members, however, also aired concerns about the site’s internal and external traffic circulation.
“We’ve got a segregated east parking lot and west parking lot … if a new customer sees there’s no parking on the west lot and they have to go back out on Manchester Road and cross several lanes of traffic, I’m just not sure (about that),” Council Member Nancy Luetzow said.
Council Member Mark Zimmer agreed that the traffic flow of the site “could be very confusing.” Though plans for Taco Buddha call for removing one of the site’s existing three curb cuts, Zimmer suggested the applicant consider leaving it in place and creating a one-way traffic flow in the parking lot.
Council Member Wallace Ward disagreed, asserting the council was having trouble “staying in our lane” regarding Taco Buddha’s parking lot.
“It’s not the purview of this council to make sure the applicant has a successful business to operate,” he said. “Our only concern is those things pertaining to quality of life, safety and health. How he structures his parking lot, as long as he has the capacity we require ... we shouldn’t be in there trying to tell him how to run his business.”
Kirkwood Mayor Tim Griffin requested that Taco Buddha consult with Jonathan Raiche, Kirkwood’s director of planning and development, to consider possible traffic solutions and possibly amend the plan before the final vote, which will be held at the council’s next meeting on Thursday, June 16.
Kennelwood Coming To Kirkwood
In other news, the council passed a second and final reading for Kennelwood Pet Resorts, a local chain of dog boarding, grooming and training facilities, which will open its Kirkwood branch at 10936 Manchester Road.
The facility will utilize an outdoor dog run, which may contain up to two leashed, supervised dogs at a time. Kennelwood had previously requested three dog runs, but altered its plans after backlash from neighbors over possible noise pollution.