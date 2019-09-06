This letter is in response to St. Louis County reassessments. I completely agree that a new system of assessments is needed. The every-other-year real estate appeal process is becoming a normal part of life which is no fun for either the county or home and business owners.
I openly admit I do not have the answer, but, I am not in favor of the California Prop 13 method. In an increasing real estate market, Prop 13 method would lead to disproportionate amounts of taxes paid by new home owners. Both new and long-time residents benefit from the taxes we pay and the tenure of a resident should not be a factor in the assessment.
Perhaps the real estate tax model should be full of “no windfall” provisions and be flat where everyone pays the same amount. This would ease concerns of sharp tax increases regardless of assessed value. No one would care about their assessment any more.
Webster Groves